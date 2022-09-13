Tiger Golfers Finish Fourth In Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

BATON ROUGE – The No. 18 LSU men’s golf team posted a fourth-place finish at Squire Creek Country Club and the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tuesday, posting a third straight under par round.

The Tigers finished 54 holes at 24-under par after a 6-under round of 282. LSU finished at 840 for the tournament (278-280-282). The Tigers were four shots behind winner Southern Mississippi, which also shot 282 on the final day to finish at 28-under 836 (278-276-282).

Middle Tennessee State finished second at 27-under 837 with ULM third at 839. LSU was 14 shots clear of Houston in fifth at 10-under 854 in the 23-team tournament.

LSU golfers juniors Drew Doyle and grad student Garrett Barber both finished third in the event at 9-under par and freshman Luke Haskew, playing in his first collegiate tournament, had a strong event, posting 69 in the final round to finish in a tie for seventh place at 8-under par.

Doyle shot 32 on the opening nine holes with five birdies on the front nine and added two birdies on the back side to finish with a 66 in the final round for the Tigers. After a 1-over 73 to open the event on Sunday, Doyle posted 68-66 to close out at 9-under 207. Two out of the title won by Thongpipat Rattanayanon of Southern Mississippi at 11-under par 205 (69-66-70).

Barber posted rounds of 65-71-71 for his third-place finish. He had three birdies in his final round, including two in the final 10 holes.

Haskew playing in the individual competition started on the 10th hole and posted a 3-under 33 on his first nine holes and played even par golf on the front side to get home to shoot 69 and 208 total (71-68-69).

On the final day, LSU counted the 66 of Dole 71 from both Barber and Nicholas Arcement and a 74 from Connor Gaunt.

Arcement also finished under par for the event, posting 3-under 213 (72-70-71) and Gaunt was even par 216 (71-71-74).

LSU was second in the tournament on the par 5s at 25-under par. LSU had 58 birdies in the tournament. Haskew was in a group tied for second on the par 5s at 8-under par and tied for most birdies in the event with 16. Nicholas Arcement co-led the tournament in pars at 43.

The Tigers are back in action for their third tournament of the fall season, Sept. 25-27 when they take part in the SEC Match Play event at Shoal Creek in Alabama.

JIM RIVERS INTERCOLLEGIATE

Squire Creek Country Club

Choudrant, Louisiana

Final Team Results (288-864)

1 Southern Mississippi 278-276-282 – 836 -28; 2 Middle Tennessee State 278-283-276 – 837 -27; 3 ULM 274-289-276 – 839 -25; 4 LSU 278-280-282 – 840 -24; 5 Houston 276-292-286 – 854 -10; 6 Louisiana Tech 276-288-291 – 855 -9; 7 UTSA 277-292-288 – 857 -7; 8 Troy 286-285-287 – 858 -6; T9 SMU 290-284-286 – 860 -4; T9 South Alabama 281-292-287 – 860 -4; 11 North Texas 283-285-294 – 862 -2; 12 Rice 281-297-285 – 863 -1; T13 Louisiana 286-291-287 – 864 E; T13 Oral Roberts 287-297-280 – 864 E; T13 Central Arkansas 287-291-286 – 864 E; 16 Kennesaw State 291-291-290 – 872 +8; 17 Missouri State 288-293-294 – 875 +11; 18 Abilene Christian 297-292-288 – 877 +13; T19 High Point 292-298-290 – 880 +16; T19 Lamar 289-295-296 – -880 +16; 21 Francis Marion 296-292-298 – 886 +22; 22 Louisiana Tech (B) 293-302-301 – 896 +32; 23 Nicholls State 310-312-299 – 921 +57

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-216)

1 Thongpipat Rattanayanon, Southern Miss 69-66-70 – 205 -11; 2 Owen Stamper, Middle Tennessee St. 69-71-66 – 206 -10; T3 Drew Doyle, LSU 73-68-66 – 207 -9; T3 Otto Van Buynder, ULM, 70-70-67 – 207 -9; T3 Kevin Jegers, Middle Tennessee St. 67-70-70 – 207 -9; T3 Garrett Barber, LSU, 66-71-71 – 207

LSU Scores

T3 Drew Doyle 73-68-66 – 207 -9

T3 Garrett Barber 65-71-71 – 207 -9

T7 Luke Haskew 71-68-69 – 208 -8

T28 Nicholas Arcement 72-70-71 – 213 -3

T44 Connor Gaunt 71-71-74 – 216 E

T66 Michael Sanders 70-73-76 – 219 +3

T89 Leon Johansson 76-75-72 – 223 +7