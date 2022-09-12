No. 5 LSU Women's Golf Tied For Lead After 36 Holes; Stone, Donegan T2 With Final 18 Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – The No. 5 ranked LSU women’s golf team posted two strong rounds to open its 2022-23 season Monday and stands in a tie for the lead entering Tuesday’s final round of the Green Wave Classic at Bayou Oaks at City Park’s South Course.

Senior Latanna Stone, who had a hole-in-one early in her second round, and transfer Aine Donegan, are also tied for second for the Tigers in the individual competition with 36-hole totals of 9-under par.

The Tigers, on a 36-hole day posted a 10-under 278 in the opening round, tied for the sixth lowest single round in women’s golf history at LSU and then shot a 13-under 275 in the afternoon round, the third lowest single round in LSU history. LSU is at 23-under par 553 after 36 holes, tied with Nebraska.

Nebraska also shot a 278 in the first round, and matched LSU with a 275 in the afternoon to also stand at 553. Tulsa, the first-round leader after a 276 opening round, finished at 18-under par 558. It is 10 more shots back to South Florida in fourth at 8-under 568 with host Tulane in fifth at 571.

Donegan, who transferred from Indiana after her freshman season, posted an opening round of 67, which included three birdies and an eagle on the par 5, 517-yard 11th hole. Stone opened with a clean card in the opening round with four birdies, all in the final 10 holes, in shooting a 4-under par 68.

Donegan had the clean card in the afternoon with two birdies and another eagle three on the par 5 11th to shoot a 4-under par 68, while Stone, posted the 5-under 67 in the afternoon.

Stone opened her round with a par 4, then had her ace on the par 3, 141-yard second hole to quickly go 2-under after two holes. Birdies on the par 5 third and par 4 fourth got her to 4-under on the round, four holes in. She had her only bogey of the day on the par 5 ninth, but had two birdies over the final nine holes to get to 5-under.

The LSU duo is three shots behind tournament leader, Kelly Strang of Nebraska at 12-under 132. Strand shot 67-65 on the day.

On the team side, sophomore Elsa Svensson posted a 71-68 (with six birdies) to stand in a tie for 10th place at 5-under 139, while senior Alden Wallace posted 72-72 for an even 144 as the counting scores for the Tigers.

On the individual side, freshman Taylor Riley, whose is the daughter of former Tiger star Michelle Louviere, had a very strong start to her college career with rounds of 69-68 for a 7-under total of 137 and she stands in a tie for fourth in the competition. Riley had a clean card of four birdies in the afternoon round and had six birdies in her opening round Monday morning.

LSU was second in the field on par three holes at 3-under par and tied for the best on the par 5 holes at 14-under par with Nebraska. The Tigers had 36 birdies (third in the field) and 123 pars (second in the field).

Donegan led the field at 6-under on par 5s, while Riley was 5-under. Riley and Hertzman each had 10 birdies, while Svensson had nine. Donegan was fourth in the field with 27 pars.

The final round is set for an 8 a.m. shotgun start at City Park. Live results will be available at Golfstat.com and updates on the round will be provided on Twitter @LSUWomensGolf.

Green Wave Classic

New Orleans, Louisiana

Bayou Oaks at City Park (South Course)

First Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 LSU 278-275 – 553 -23; 1 Nebraska 278-275 – 553 -23; 3 Tulsa 276-282 – 558 -18; 4 South Florida 282-286 – 568 -8; 5 Tulane 288-282 – 570 -6; 6 Incarnate Word 294-281 – 575 -1; 7 Mercer 296-280 – 576 E; 8 Central Arkansas 290-289 – 579 +3; 9 Sam Houston 293-289 – 582 +6; 10 Seattle 288-298 – 586 +10; 11 Chattanooga 298-291 – 589 +13; 12 Little Rock 300-290 – 590 +14; 13 Northern Colorado 301-303 – 604 +28; 14 UNC Asheville 302-306 – 608 +32.

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Kelly Strand, Nebraska 67-65 – 132 -12; T2 Latanna Stone, LSU 68-67 – 135 -9; T2 Aine Donegan 67-68 –135 -9; T4 Megan Whittaker, Nebraska 70-67 – 137 -7; T4 Taylor Riley 69-68 – 137 -7; T4 Samantha Bruce, Seattle, 64-73 – 137 -7.

LSU Scores

T2 Latanna Stone 68-67 – 135 -9

T2 Aine Donegan 67-68 – 135 -9

T4 Taylor Riley 69-68 – 137 -7

T10 Elsa Svensson 71-68 – 139 -5

T25 Alden Wallace 72-72 – 144 E

T32 Edit Hertzman 71-74 – 145 +1

T35 Presley Baggett 75-71 – 146 +2

T41 Carla Tejedo 74-73 – 147 +3