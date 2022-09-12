LSU Men's Golf Team Second At Rivers Intercollegiate

BATON ROUGE – The No. 18 LSU men’s golf team moved up three spots in the second round Tuesday in Choudrant, Louisiana to stand second after 36 holes of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek.

LSU, after a 10-under 278 on Monday, posted an 8-under 280 in the second round to stand at 18-under par 558. The Tigers are four shots behind leader Southern Mississippi who moved to the lead with a round of 12-under 276 to stand at 22-under par 554.

LSU is three shots ahead of third place Middle Tennessee State at 561 with first round lead ULM in fourth at 13-under par 563 and host Louisiana Tech in fifth place at 564.

Grad student Garrett Barber of LSU is in strong position to possibly capture his first collegiate title after a second round 71. After 36 holes, he stands at 8-under par 136 (65-71) and is third, one shot behind leaders Thongpipat Rattanayanon of Southern Mississippi (69-66) and Max Kreikemeier of Missouri State (67-68) at 9-under par 135.

LSU freshman Luke Haskew, playing as an individual in his first collegiate tournament, posted a 4-under 68 in the second round and is tied for eighth at 5-under 139 (71-68).

LSU counted in the team score a 4-under par 68 by Drew Doyle who had a clean card with four birdies, while Nicholas Arcement had a 2-under 70 with Barber and Connor Gaunt added 1-under 71s.

Doyle is at T19 at 3-under 141 for the first two rounds with Gaunt and Arcement at 2-under 142.

LSU is second in the field in both par 5 and par 4 scoring, standing 14 under on the par 5s and 5-under on the par 4s. LSU had posted 38 birdies and 120 pars, both third in the 23-team field.

Haskew is second in the field in par 5 scoring at 7-under. Barber has 12 birdies, T2 in the big field and Haskew has 11 birdies.

The final round is set for Tuesday in the tournament with live scoring available at Golfstat.com.

Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

Choudrant, Louisiana

Square Creek Country Club

Second Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 Southern Mississippi 278-276 – 554 -22; 2 LSU 278-280 – 558 -18; 3. Middle Tennessee State 278-283 – 561 -15; 4. ULM 274-289 – 563; 5 Louisiana Tech 276-288 – 564 -12; T6 Houston 276-292 – 568 -8; T6 North Texas 283-285 – 568 -8; 8 UTSA 277-292 – 569 -7; 9 Troy 286-285 – 571 -5; 10 South Alabama 281-292 – 573 -3; 11 SMU 290-284 – 574 -2; 12 UL-Lafayette 286-291 –577 +1; T13 Rice 281-297 – 578 +2; T13 Central Arkansas 287-291—578- +2; 15 Missouri State 288-293 – 581 +5; 16 Kennesaw State 291-291 – 582 +6; T17 Lamar 289-285 – 584 +8; T17 Oral Roberts 287-297 – 584 +8; 19 Francis Marion 296-292 – 588 +12; 20 Abilene Christian 297-292 – 589 +13; 21 High Point 292-298 – 590 +14; 22 Louisiana Tech (B) 293-302 – 595 +19; 23 Nicholls State 310-312 – 622 +46.

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

T1 Thongpipat Rattanayanon, Southern Miss 69-66 – 135 -9; T1 Max Kreikemeier, Missouri State 67-68 – 135 -9; 3 Garrett Barber, LSU 65-71 – 136 -8; 4 Kevin Jegers, Middle Tennessee State 67-70 – 137 -7; T5 Ryan Dupuy, Southern Mississippi 71-67 – 136 -6; T5 Will Patrick, Louisiana Tech 69-69 – 138 -6; T5 Christian Clark, SMU 66-72 – 138 -6.

LSU Scores

3 Garrett Barber 65-71 – 136 -8

T8 Luke Haskew 71-68 – 139 -5

T19 Drew Doyle 73-68 – 141 -3

T27 Nicholas Arcement 72-70 – 142 -2

T27 Connor Gaunt 71-71 – 142 -2

T41 Michael Sanders 70-73 – 143 -1

T99 Leon Johansson 76-75 – 151 +7