BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletic department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU Sixty is also streamed live each week on the official web site of LSU Athletics, www.LSUsports.net.

Sunday’s show opens with highlights of LSU’s win over Southern University Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, featuring the calls of the “The Voice of the Tigers,” Chris Blair.

The show continues with an interview by Palermo with Brian Polian, the LSU football special teams coach, whose unit executed a blocked punt for safety in Saturday night’s victory.

First-year LSU volleyball coach Tonya Johnson, who helped lead the Tigers to the Final Four as a player in 1990, joins the show to talk about her vision for the program and her mission to return it to national prominence.

LSU Sixty concludes with a look at weekend football results around the Southeastern Conference, and a preview of upcoming programming on the LSU Sports Radio Network.