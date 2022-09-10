Tigers Fall to No. 23 Marquette, 3-1

MILWAUKEE – LSU Volleyball (4-4) dropped a 3-1 decision (19-25, 16-25, 25-20, 14-25) to No. 23 Marquette (5-1) Saturday afternoon at the Al McGuire Center.

The Tigers hit .230 on the day behind 47 kills and 45 assists. The Tigers also had three aces on the day and registered 48 digs. Marquette hit .289 in the match with 55 kills, 53 assists and eight aces. Both teams had 10 blocks in the match.

Right side Hannah Jacobs led the Tigers with 11 kills (.292), while outside hitter Sanaa Dotson finished with 10 kills, three blocks and three digs.

Setter Josie Vondran logged her first double-double this season with 21 assists and 10 digs while also adding five kills, two aces and two blocks. Setter Madi Waak also contributed 12 assists and five digs in the setback.

Libero Ella Larkin logged 16 digs and was one assist shy of a double-double. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi paced LSU with five blocks and added six kills, and counterpart Alia Williams followed with four blocks and had eight kills on 12 swings with one error (.583).

Outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton led a trio of Golden Eagles with double-figure kills. Hamilton had 15, while Ella Foti had 11 and outside hitter Jenna Reitsma had 10 kills. Setter Yadhira Anchante finished with a double-double with 44 assists and 13 digs.

Set 1

LSU used a couple of 3-0 runs to build a 14-12 lead when Marquette called a timeout. The home team responded with three quick points out to grab a 15-14 lead to force LSU’s first timeout.

The Golden Eagles increased its run to six unanswered points for an 18-14 lead when LSU called its final timeout.

Ultimately, an 8-0 run gave Marquette a 20-14 advantage. LSU pulled within three points, but Marquette pulled away late for the 25-19 set win.

LSU registered just nine kills in the set with Dotson, Williams and Vondran each totaling two kills.

Set 2

The Tigers led 6-3 early in the set, but the Golden Eagles went on another 5-0 run to take an 8-6 lead. LSU called a timeout and after another kill for Marquette, outside hitter Samarah Hill put away a ball to stop the 6-0 run.

LSU trailed 11-8 when they pieced together a 3-0 run to tie the frame at 11, but Marquette jumped back on to 15-11 to force LSU’s final timeout.

Dotson and Jacobs landed kills immediately out of the break, but a 10-3 run highlighted by a 5-0 run to close the set gave Marquette a 25-16 victory and 2-0 match lead.

Set 3

LSU scored the first four points of the set and led 8-3 to force Marquette into a timeout. The Tigers continued to keep the Golden Eagles at a distance and led 13-7 when the home team used their final timeout of the set.

LSU led held a 19-10 lead – the largest in the set, when Marquette scored three in-a-row to bring the count to 19-13, making LSU call a timeout.

Marquette cut into LSU’s lead slightly and trimmed the deficit to four points at 22-18, but the Tigers scored three of the final five points to when the set, 25-20.

The Tigers hit .515 in the set behind 18 kills on 33 swings with just one error. LSU also had four blocks and two aces. Dotson (5-0-11) and Jacobs (4-0-8) combined for nine kills on 19 swings with no errors.

Set 4

The Tigers started the set with an ace from Vondran, but the Golden Eagles scored five unanswered points to take a 5-1 lead at the first break of the stanza.

LSU pulled within two points a couple of times, including at 9-7, but Marquette answered with a 5-2 run to hold a 14-9 lead when LSU used its final timeout of the set.

Marquette built its lead back up to an 18-10 advantage and took the set 25-14 to win the set.

Up Next

The Tigers head back to The Boot and will participate in the Tulane Invitational Sept. 16-17 where they will challenge Oregon State and Tulane the Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans.

