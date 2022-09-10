LSU Men's Golf Looks To Defend Title At Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

BATON ROUGE – The No. 18-ranked LSU men’s golf team looks to defend their championship beginning Sunday in the 2022 Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant, Louisiana.

Last year, LSU posted a 23 under par total for 54 holes of 841 to beat second-round leader UTSA by seven shots. The Tigers made up 11 shots on the final day to move from third to first with a final round of 13-under 275.

A total of 23 teams and 124 total golfers will compete in the three-day event that runs through Tuesday.

Joining LSU and host Louisiana Tech are UTSA, Houston, SMU, North Texas, Rice, Nicholls State, Francis Marion, Southern Miss, Oral Roberts, South Alabama, ULM, UL-Lafayette, Abilene Christian, Troy, Middle Tennessee, Lamar, Kennesaw State, High Point, Central Arkansas and Missouri State. Louisiana Tech will have an A and B squad participating.

The Tigers opened their season with a sixth-place finish at the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend, Indiana.

Nicholas Arcement led LSU with a 2-under par score of 208 that finished T17 in the individual competition. Garrett Barber was 1-under at 209, finished T21 and Drew Doyle was at even par 210 (T26). Arcement had a middle round of 5-under 66, while Barber had a low round of 67 and Doyle a 68.

LSU posted 3-under 837 over the Warren Golf Course with a low round of 8-under 272 in the middle round.

LSU will go with a team lineup that has Connor Gaunt, Garrett Barber, Michael Sanders, Drew Doyle and Nicholas Arcement. Two players making their LSU debuts – Luke Haskew and Leon Johansson – will play as individuals.

A year ago, Sanders had the low score for the Tigers at 5-under 211, tying for seventh. Doyle was tenth at 4-under 212 and Arcement’s 3-under 213 was T11.

Live scoring for the event can be found at Golfstat.com. LSU will be off in the opening foursome wave beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT with La Tech, SMU and Kennesaw State. Squire Creek will play to a par 72 at 7,105 yards.