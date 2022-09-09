LSU Gold
Shop
Joe Burrow Alumni Team Jersey
Joe Burrow Alumni Team Jersey $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Football

Times of Interest vs. Southern

+0
Times of Interest vs. Southern

LSU vs. Southern
September 10, 2022 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium) * SEC Network           

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
9 a.m. LSU SportShop open
12:30 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public
1:30 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open
• Located in front of PMAC
2 p.m. Rockin’ Dopsie performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium
3:55 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4:10 p.m. VICTORY HILL parade begins with former players and The Oaks Society
4:17 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL
4:27 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:32 p.m. LSU band arrives in PMAC
4:35 p.m. Team arrives at Tiger Stadium
4:50 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
6:00 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from radio booth Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
6:22 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:26 p.m. Alma Mater, National Anthem with Flyover
6:30 p.m. SEC Network on the air
6:32 p.m. LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room
6:33:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:35 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:36 p.m. Southern takes the field
6:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Southern on SEC Network

Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net
6:39 p.m. Live stats of LSU-Southern game
www.LSUstats.com

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
www.twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

Related Stories

IN FOCUS: LSU Coach Brian Kelly

IN FOCUS: LSU Coach Brian Kelly

When the Tigers take the field against Southern University for the first time in school history, Brian Kelly will immerse himself into an environment he’s never experienced before: his first Saturday Night in Death Valley, walking out to 102,321 fans, a habit he’ll constantly apply, and grow to enjoy.
Preview: Tigers Set to Host Southern for First Time in History

Preview: Tigers Set to Host Southern for First Time in History

IN FOCUS: LSU Defensive Tackle Jaquelin Roy

IN FOCUS: LSU Defensive Tackle Jaquelin Roy

The Baton Rouge native is ready for a breakout season on the LSU defensive line.