Times of Interest vs. Southern
LSU vs. Southern
September 10, 2022 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium) * SEC Network
7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
9 a.m. LSU SportShop open
12:30 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public
1:30 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open
• Located in front of PMAC
2 p.m. Rockin’ Dopsie performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium
3:55 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4:10 p.m. VICTORY HILL parade begins with former players and The Oaks Society
4:17 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL
4:27 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:32 p.m. LSU band arrives in PMAC
4:35 p.m. Team arrives at Tiger Stadium
4:50 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
6:00 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from radio booth Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
6:22 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:26 p.m. Alma Mater, National Anthem with Flyover
6:30 p.m. SEC Network on the air
6:32 p.m. LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room
6:33:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:35 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:36 p.m. Southern takes the field
6:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Southern on SEC Network
Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net
6:39 p.m. Live stats of LSU-Southern game
www.LSUstats.com
Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
www.twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball