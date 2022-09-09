Times of Interest vs. Southern

LSU vs. Southern

September 10, 2022 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium) * SEC Network

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open

9 a.m. LSU SportShop open

12:30 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open

1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public

1:30 p.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open

• Located in front of PMAC

2 p.m. Rockin’ Dopsie performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

3:30 p.m. Suites and Club open at Tiger Stadium

3:55 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk

4:10 p.m. VICTORY HILL parade begins with former players and The Oaks Society

4:17 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL

4:27 p.m. Team marches down VICTORY HILL

4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

4:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open

4:32 p.m. LSU band arrives in PMAC

4:35 p.m. Team arrives at Tiger Stadium

4:50 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC

6:00 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from radio booth Tiger Stadium

• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App

6:22 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium

6:26 p.m. Alma Mater, National Anthem with Flyover

6:30 p.m. SEC Network on the air

6:32 p.m. LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room

6:33:30 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium

6:35 p.m. LSU takes the field

6:36 p.m. Southern takes the field

6:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

6:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Southern on SEC Network

