McCloskey Named AVCA Junior Beach All-American

BATON ROUGE – LSU Beach Volleyball freshman Kelley McCloskey has been named an AVCA Junior Beach All-American.

McCloskey is a Newport Beach, California native who is listed as an honorable mention on the All-America team. She played volleyball at Edison High School and also competed in club volleyball for Elite Beach in Los Angeles. McCloskey excelled both on the sand and in the classroom, as she was selected to the 2018 Sunset League All-Academic Team. She was also in 2018 AAU Junior Olympics Champion and the 2021 runner-up. In 2019 she was selected to the USAV All-Tournament Team.

“Kelly is a long defender who comes from one of the best beach clubs in the country,” said Brock. “She has been training with the top players and coaches in Southern California and we are excited to continue to help her grow as a player and a person. Her knowledge of the game and her experience playing on the beaches of SoCal is invaluable. Kelly is skilled and passionate and has great potential to impact our team. We can’t wait to watch her embrace the culture here and contribute to our team.”

The AVCA Junior Beach All-America team is comprised of 26 athletes who are all freshmen in college this year.