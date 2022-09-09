LSU and Southern Team Up To Clean Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – In an effort to maintain a clean Louisiana, LSU and Southern partnered together Wednesday along the Mississippi River levee to clean up areas around downtown Baton Rouge ahead of Saturday’s football game between the two universities.

Members of LSU’s Academic Center for Student-Athletes, Southern University’s Academic Support Staff and Clean Pelican teamed together to clean up over a mile of the Riverwalk near the heart of downtown Baton Rouge, halfway between the LSU and Southern campuses. The group also cleaned up around the levee as well as some of the downtown streets.

“Our professional development committee at LSU’s Academic Center for Student-Athletes is always looking for ways to foster growth as well as ways to connect within the city of Baton Rouge,” said Brad Jones, a manager of student support services with the LSU Academic Center. “With the unique opportunity of LSU football hosting Southern on September 10th, we knew we had to find a way to engage with our counterparts at Southern. What better way for our two universities to give back to the city we both reside in other than community service.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work together with so many great individuals and to do our small part in keeping Louisiana beautiful and making Baton Rouge such a great place to live.”