Tiger Duo Ranked in ITA Preseason Rankings

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team had two players named in the ITA Preseason Rankings. Junior Kylie Collins was ranked No. 24 in the singles ranking and was joined by senior Safiya Carrington, who checked in at No. 94. The two Tigers also were ranked in the doubles ranking together at No. 59.

Collins, an ITA Doubles All-American in 2021 and Singles All-American in 2022, enters her first season in Baton Rouge after transferring from the University of Texas and starts in singles at No. 24. Collins’ 2021-22 campaign was her most successful one in singles play yet as she posted a 27-11 overall record while playing at the No. 2 singles spot for the Longhorns. Collins received a bid to the 2022 NCAA Singles Championship, where she made a run to the Round of 16 and was named an ITA Singles All-American following the conclusion of the season.

Carrington has been a staple in the ITA rankings since arriving on campus in the fall of 2019 and starts the year at No. 94. Carrington grabbed 11 wins in singles play last season, including four against nationally ranked foes. The South Hadley, Massachusetts native was named Second Team All-SEC and First Team All-Louisiana for her efforts.

The new pair also earned a spot in the doubles ranking at No. 59. Collins’ doubles resume is highlighted best from her freshman campaign in 2021, where she and her partner Lulu Sen were a dominant duo at the No. 1 doubles spot as they posted a 22-4 record enroute to Texas capturing the 2021 NCAA National Championship. In the NCAA Doubles Championships, the duo made a run to the final round before falling in a three set, ten-point tiebreaker by a score of (3)6-7, 6-4, 8-10. Collins’ doubles play joins Carrington, who has picked up 28 wins in doubles over three years of play while representing the Tigers at the No. 1 and 2 doubles courts.

The Tigers are set to kick off the 2022 fall campaign on Friday, September 16, as they head to Virginia to participate in the Wahoowa Invitational.