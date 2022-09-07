Soccer Goes East Coast To Face Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. — LSU soccer (4-0-2) heads to the East Coast to face Princeton (3-1-0) at 6 p.m. CT at Sherrerd Field.

The match will be available online on ESPN Plus. Links to the live stream and live stats can be found on lsusports.net.

Series History – Princeton

This will be the first time the two programs meet. This is only the second time the Princeton Tigers are hosting a SEC school in New Jersey, the first being the Texas A&M Aggies.

Last Time On The Pitch

The LSU Tigers defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 3-1 on Sunday, September 4.

The Tigers opened the scoring in the 52nd minute as forward Alesia Garcia sent a rocket into the top-right corner from 19 yards out. Southern Miss grabbed an equalizer only two minutes later as Ilana Izquierdo slotted a shot into the bottom-left corner.

LSU regained the lead in the 57th minute as midfielder Brenna McPartlan headed home a goal from a set piece into the top-right corner. Defender Tilly Wilkes extended the lead to 3-1 and sealed the game for the Tigers in the 70th minute as she volleyed home a cross sent into the box.

McPartlan and Wilkes scored the first collegiate goals of their career in the Purple & Gold.

The Tigers outshot the Golden Eagles by a margin of 17-5, with LSU having ten shots on frame compared to Southern Miss’s three. LSU claimed the possession battle by a margin of 58% to 42%. The team secured a comfortable road win and has now started the season on a six-match unbeaten streak.

Hermannsdottir’s Hot Foot

Freshman Ida Hermannsdottir enters Thursday’s match as the team’s joint top goalscorer (3) and second on the assist chart (2). The midfielder recorded assists against Stephen F. Austin and UCF and secured the first goal of her collegiate career in a 4-1 win at San Diego.

On Friday night’s match against Grambling State, Hermannsdottir scored the first brace of her collegiate career in the team’s 3-1 win. Her first goal came in the 27th minute as she hit a first-time effort from 24 yards out that rocketed into the top of the net and beyond the goalkeeper. The second came in the 82nd minute as Hermannsdottir doubled her tally on the night and stretched LSU’s lead to 3-1. Baker cut inside to beat two defenders and sent a through ball into the box that found Hermannsdottir, who timed her run and shrugged off a defender and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper from five yards out.

The Icelandic international brings a wealth of experience to the LSU squad. She has represented her country on all levels of play, including two appearances for the senior international team.

Before joining the Tigers, Hermannsdottir played at the highest level of soccer in Iceland for Valur Reykjavik. At the club, she helped them claim the 2021 league title and made appearances in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the most competitive club soccer competition in Europe.

Thoreson Assists

Angelina Thoreson leads the team in assists with three. The freshman continues to be a proven weapon on both sides of the ball and continues to create scoring opportunities for the squad.

Thoreson recorded her first career assist in the season opener against Stephen F. Austin, where she sent in a ground pass inside the box that found Baker for the finish.

Her second assist came on the road at San Diego on a strong and accurate ground cross from the right side of the box that found Glover, who slotted it past the goalkeeper and extended the Tiger lead to 3-1.

Thoreson tallied assist No. 3 in Friday’s match against Grambling. Thoreson controlled the ball on the edge of the box and laid off a simple pass to Hermannsdottir, who came in charging from midfield and smashed the goal from 24 yards out.

The Sweden native played the last three seasons (2019, 2020, 2021) for IK Uppsala, a professional club back in Sweden and made over 50 appearances for the club. Thoreson played the 2019 season in the Damallsvenskan division, which is the highest level of women’s soccer in Sweden. She scored five goals in 20 games played during the 2021 season.

Top Scorers

Sage Glover, Mollie Baker, and Ida Hermannsdottir are all even as the team’s leading scorers with three goals each.

Glover’s goals came in the team’s matchups against Stephen F. Austin, Pepperdine, and San Diego. She was named SEC Freshman of the Week on August 29 after her performances in California.

Baker’s goal scoring career also began in the season opener against Stephen F. Austin when she found the back of the net as she tapped it in from four yards out in a ground-pass from Thoreson. Her second goal came in a crucial moment against UCF to equalize the game. The sophomore tallied her third career goal in Friday night’s matchup against Grambling for the second goal of the game.

Ida Hermmansdottir found her first collegiate goal at San Diego and has been hot since. In California, Hermannsdottir put the Tigers on the board with the first goal of the match in the 33rd minute. The freshman tallied her second and third career in the 27th and 82nd minutes goals against Grambling to earn the first brace of her collegiate career.

The Captains

LSU is captained by the defensive duo of fifth-year seniors Shannon Cooke and Lindsi Jennings. The return of Cooke and Jennings brings a wealth of defensive experience to the lineup as the two prepare for their final season in collegiate soccer.

Cooke has been a mainstay in the LSU squad since arriving on campus in 2018 and enters the season with 73 appearances for the Tigers, including 65 starts during that time. The senior started at center back for all 18 appearances in the 2021 season.

Jennings enters her second season in Purple & Gold after spending the first three years of her collegiate career at Northern Colorado, where she made 51 appearances and received All-Big Sky honors all three years of playing. She’ll look to build on a successful first year as a Tiger, where appeared in all 20 matches and started in 12 of those.

Follow Us

