LSU Golf T3 After Opening Day Of The Fighting Irish Classic

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team made a strong run over the final nine holes of round two to finish Sunday’s opening 36 holes in a tie for third place at the Fighting Irish Classic at the Warren Golf Club in South Bend, Indiana.

After an even par opening round that had the Tigers in sixth place, recorded 12 counting birdies in the final eight holes of the shotgun round, to finish the day at 8-under par and in a tie for third place with Georgia Southern at 8-under 552 (280-272).

Highlighting the day for the Tigers was a 4-under round of 66 by Nicholas Arcement which featured six birdies on the par 70 layout. Arcement had a 1-over 71 in the opening round and stands in a group tied for 12th at 3-under par 137.

Arcement is four shots out of the lead held by a pair of golfers – Dylan Menante of North Carolina and Quentin Debove of Florida – at 7-under 133.

Florida is the team leader at 17-under par 543 (270-273) with North Carolina two back at 15-under 545 after a 14-under par second round.

Also, in the second round for LSU, Connor Gaunt and Drew Doyle had 2-under par 68s and Chris Woollam had an even par 70 for the counting scores.

In the opening round, Garrett Barber had the best round for the Tigers with 3-under 67. Barber opened on the sixth hole and proceeded to get an eagle two on the par 4, 441-yard eighth hole. When the graduate student came around to finish his round on the first five holes, he birdied the first three holes and for the combined nine holes he shot a 5-under par 30.

Barber finished at 2-under par 138 with rounds of 67-71 to stand at T22. Gaunt and Doyle are both at T27 at 1-under 139.

LSU played the par four holes at 4-over par, the fourth best score by a team in the 15-team event. The Tigers were 9-under on the par 5 holes, fifth best in the competition after 36 holes. LSU was fourth in total birdies with 35.

Arcement had nine total birdies for the 36 holes with Doyle recording eight. Gaunt and Barber had seven apiece.

The final round of the tournament is set for Labor Day, with tee times beginning at 7 a.m. Baton Rouge time. LSU will be in the second wave with host Notre Dame and Kansas at 7:45 a.m. CT. Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com.

FIGHTING IRISH CLASSIC

Warren Golf Course – South Bend, Indiana

Second Round Team Results (Par 280-560)

1 Florida 270-273 – 543 -17; 2 North Carolina 279-266 – 545 -15; T3 LSU 280-272 – 552 -8; T3. Georgia Southern 277-275 – 552 -8; 5. Notre Dame 283-270 – 553 -7; T6. Kansas 280-274 – 554 -6; T6 Indiana 281-273 – 554 -6; 8 Colorado 279-276 – 555 -5; 9 Iowa State 283-275 – 558 -2; 10 California 279-283 – 562 +2; 11 Michigan State 286-278 – 564 +4; 12. Kent State 284-283 – 567 +7; 13. Iowa 293-278 – 571 +11; 14. Utah 294-283 – 577 +17; 15. Virginia Tech 289-285 – 584 +24.

Individual Top 5 (Par 70-140)

T1 Dylan Menante, North Carolina 65-68 – 133 -7

T1 Quentin Debove, Florida 65-68 – 133 -7

T3 Dylan McDermott, Colorado 69-66 – 135 -5

T3 John DuBois, Florida 67-68 – 135 -5

T5 7 players tied at 136 -4

LSU Scores

T12. Nicholas Arcement 71-66 – 137 -3

T22. Garrett Barber 67-71 – 138 -2

T27. Connor Gaunt 71-68 – 139 -1

T27. Drew Doyle 71-68 – 139 -1

T69. Chris Woollam 78-70 – 148 +8