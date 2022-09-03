Times of Interest vs. Florida State

LSU vs. Florida State

September 4, 2022 * New Orleans, La. (Caesars Superdome) * ABC

Saturday, September 3

3:30 p.m. Team departs campus

(Team stopping to eat in Metairie)

6:30 p.m. Team arrives at Hilton New Orleans Riverside

Sunday, September 4

4:20 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Caesars Superdome

4:30 p.m. LSU arrives at Caesars Superdome

4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Manning’s Restaurant (519 Fulton Street, New Orleans)

Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

4:30 p.m. Gates to Superdome open

6:00 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Caesars Superdome

Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App

6:23 p.m. National Anthem performed by Amanda Shaw

6:26 p.m. Florida State band pregame show

6:30 p.m. ABC on the air

6:31 p.m. LSU band pregame show

6:38 p.m. Florida State takes the field

6:39 p.m. LSU takes the field

6:41:30 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

6:44 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Florida State in Allstate Louisiana Kickoff

Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net

6:44 p.m. Live stats of LSU-Florida State game

www.LSUstats.com

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:

www.twitter.com/LSUfootball

www.facebook.com/LSUfootball

www.instagram.com/LSUfootball