Times of Interest vs. Florida State
LSU vs. Florida State
September 4, 2022 * New Orleans, La. (Caesars Superdome) * ABC
Saturday, September 3
3:30 p.m. Team departs campus
(Team stopping to eat in Metairie)
6:30 p.m. Team arrives at Hilton New Orleans Riverside
Sunday, September 4
4:20 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Caesars Superdome
4:30 p.m. LSU arrives at Caesars Superdome
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Manning’s Restaurant (519 Fulton Street, New Orleans)
Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:30 p.m. Gates to Superdome open
6:00 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Caesars Superdome
Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
6:23 p.m. National Anthem performed by Amanda Shaw
6:26 p.m. Florida State band pregame show
6:30 p.m. ABC on the air
6:31 p.m. LSU band pregame show
6:38 p.m. Florida State takes the field
6:39 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:41:30 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:44 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Florida State in Allstate Louisiana Kickoff
Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net
6:44 p.m. Live stats of LSU-Florida State game
www.LSUstats.com
Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
www.twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball