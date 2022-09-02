Tigers Down Troy in Straight Sets

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Volleyball (2-2) handled Troy (2-2) and recorded its second sweep of the season (25-14, 25-15, 25-13) Friday morning at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC).

LSU posted a season-high hitting percentage (.384) behind 35 kills, 32 assists, and eight aces. On defense, the Tigers recorded a season-best 11 blocks while holding the Trojans to a .060 hit percentage.

Outside hitter Paige Flickinger led the Tigers with 11 kills on 21 errorless swings for a career-high .524 hitting percentage. She also led all players with four aces. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson tallied nine kills on 17 attempts with a team high .529 hit percentage. Dotson also led the way on defense for the Tigers, tallying seven total blocks, a career high. Middle blocker Alia Williams also set a career high in blocks with six and added three kills on four swings with no errors. Setters Josie Vondran and Maddie Waak turned in 18 and 10 assists, respectively, and libero Ella Larkin had a match-high 11 digs.

Set 1

The Tigers built a 15-11 lead by the media timeout and scored three of the next four points out of the break which pressured Troy to use its first timeout as they trailed 18-12. Moments later, LSU stretched the lead to 20-13 and Troy called its final timeout of the set.

LSU refused to let off the gas and increased its lead to double digits as they cruised to a 25-14 win.

The Tigers hit .433 in the frame with 14 kills on 30 attacks and just one error. They also finished with two blocks and held the Trojans to a .077 hitting percentage.

Dotson led LSU with five kills on seven errorless attacks (.714) and Flickinger followed with four kills and a .400 hitting percentage.

Set 2

The Tigers stayed hot as they routed the Trojans 25-15. In the second set, LSU registered six blocks with both Dotson and Williams each totaling four blocks.

LSU jumped out to a 5-0 lead highlighted by a couple of aces from Vondran to force an early timeout by Troy. The Tigers went on to score the next two points to lead 7-0 before the Trojans got on the board.

The Tigers’ momentum continued as stretched their margin to 15-6 that was highlighted by a 4-1 run.

After Troy used its second timeout of the stanza, the visiting club began to pick up steam and pulled within eight points 19-11 when LSU called for time. Troy could never cut the lead below seven however, and LSU took a 2-0 lead.

Flickinger was efficient with a team-high three kills on four swings in the set (.750).

Set 3

After both clubs exchanged points to a 4-4 tie, LSU scored four unanswered points and Flickinger went on a personal 3-0 run with a kill and a pair of aces. Troy called its first timeout of the set trailing 8-4.

The visiting team had no answer as LSU as led 19-9 when the Troy used its final timeout.

Up Next

The Tigers will conclude day one of the Tiger Challenge with a 7:30 p.m. match against Iowa State.

