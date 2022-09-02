Old Dominion Named Official Freight Carrier of LSU Athletics

Premium less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier aligns with LSU starting with 2022-23 Athletics Season

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics and LSU Sports Properties announced today that leading Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) motor carrier, Old Dominion Freight Line (OD), is now the Official Freight Carrier of LSU Athletics. This multi-year relationship combines both organizations standard for excellence and will provide OD access to events, media, and customer activation opportunities throughout the college athletics season.

“We are proud to partner with Old Dominion Freight Line to enhance their national branding strategies,” said Lance Burgos, general manager of LSU Sports Properties. “Old Dominion Freight Line is a proven industry leader whose commitment to ‘Helping The World Keep Promises’ align with the values of the LSU Athletics Corporate Partnership Program. We could not be more excited to partner with a respected brand that understands how LSU Athletics will help them become part of the Louisiana community like no other institution in the state. We are excited to participate with Old Dominion as they enter into the college athletics landscape becoming the ‘Official Freight Line Partner of LSU Athletics.”

OD’s integrated agreement and designation as Official Freight Carrier began July 1.

“We are proud to partner with a premier athletic department like LSU Athletics, who has a long history of winning and commitment to excellence. We believe this aligns well with our operating philosophy at OD,” said Dick Podiak, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for ODFL. “We know it takes a lot of hard work to be The Best in the Game, so we’re proud to support the Tigers’ student-athletes, who are striving to be the best in theirs.”

Old Dominion Freight Line, based in Thomasville, North Carolina, handles LTL freight shipments throughout North America, focusing on on-time, damage-free deliveries. Shippers and industry experts consistently regard OD as one of the best-run trucking companies because of its operational efficiencies and commitment to premium service. Additionally, Old Dominion has a track record of being the #1 National LTL Carrier for quality for 12-years in a row according to Mastio & Company.

About Playfly Sports (d.b.a. LSU Sports Properties in Baton Rouge, La.)

Playfly Sports is a full-service sports marketing company operating where sports marketing, media & technology converge. Playfly Sports drives outcome-based solutions for brands reaching approximately 83% of all US sports fans generating over 230bn impressions each year in pro, college, and high school sports. Utilizing the influence and durability of local sports fandom, Playfly Sports exclusive rights in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, esports, and high school sectors drive value for our local, regional, and national brand partners. Playfly’s insights-infused multimedia and tech platforms drive innovation through scaled linear, digital, in-venue, and experiential marketing and engagement assets. Playfly Sports has the unique ability to partner, innovate, and advance the aspirations of athletes, brands, academic institutions, and sports fans across the U.S. Playfly Sports is Igniting Brands through the Love of Fans. Visit Playfly Sports online at playfly.com and follow Playfly Sports on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook: @PlayflySports. www.playfly.com

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (“LTL”) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.