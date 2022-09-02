NEW ORLEANS, La. – The LSU women’s cross country team recorded a first-place finish in the team standings while the Tiger men placed second Friday evening in the UNO Opener at Lake Oaks Park.

“I thought both teams had solid opening races,” said LSU cross country coach Houston Franks. “Our plan on both sides was to go out a little on the conservative side and keep out pack together for at least the first half of the race. The women beat a really good Tulane team, and the men raced really tough.

“I thought it was a good first meet to knock the cob webs off. We will have a few weeks of tough training ahead and be ready for our home meet in a few weeks.”

LSU was first in the women’s 4K competition, as the Tigers had four runners finish in the Top 10. Lorena Rangel (2nd place, 13:16.91) joined Ella Chestnut (7th place, 13:46.24), Callie Hardy (8th place, 13:51.84) and Sophie Martin (10th place, 13:58.76) in the Top 10.

Finishing just outside of the Top 10 were Gwyneth Hughes (11th place, 14:04.80) and Montana Monk (12th place, 14:05.89).

In the men’s 5K race, the LSU men were paced by Jackson Martingayle, who recorded a fifth-place finish (15:01.15). Martingayle was joined in the Top 10 by Will Dart (9th place, 15:13.93).

The Tigers finishing near the Top 10 were Evan Pardo (11th place, 15:17.57) and Cade Martin (12th place, 15:26.37).

LSU returns to action on Friday, September 23, when the Tigers play host to the LSU Invitational at the University Club in Baton Rouge.

Results – UNO Opener

Women’s Team Scores

1. LSU 38

2. Tulane 56

3. New Orleans 66

4. UL Lafayette 108

5. Nicholls 117

6. Southeastern La. 180

7. Dillard 207

LSU Women Individual Times (4K)

2nd – Lorena Rangel, 13:16.91

7th- Ella Chestnut, 13:46.24

8th – Callie Hardy, 13:51.84

10th – Sophie Martin, 13:58.76

11th – Gwyneth Hughes, 14:04.80

12th – Montana Monk, 14:05.89

16th – Adele Broussard, 14:17.99

22nd – Doria Martingayle, 14:29.69

25th – Shelby Spoor, 14:34.61

28th – Hailey Day, 14:50.13

35th – Svenya Stoyanoff, 15:00.39

39th – Maddie Kate Gardiner, 15:16.41

Men’s Team Scores

1. Tulane 23

2. LSU 51

3. New Orleans 79

4. UL Lafayette 86

5. Nicholls 147

6. Loyola-New Orleans 183

7. Southeastern La. 205

LSU Men Individual Times (5K)

5th – Jackson Martingayle, 15:01.15

9th – Will Dart, 15:13.93

11th – Evan Pardo, 15:17.57

12th – Cade Martin, 15:26.37

14th – Jack Wallace, 15:33.40

15th – Dyllon Nimmers, 15:36.90

18th – Tyler Stevens, 15:42.98

21st – Hall Griffith, 15:48.91