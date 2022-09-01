Free Parking

Free parking for Friday’s 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. CT matches is available in Lot 404 and in the public parking lot on the corner of W. Chimes St. and Cypress Dr. in the North Zone of LSU’s parking map.

For matches which are scheduled after University class hours (4:30 p.m.), all non-gated parking lots near the Maravich Center will be open to fans for free.

For directions to specific lots, please visit LSUsports.net/directions.

