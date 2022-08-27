Soccer Continues Road Trip To Face San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — LSU soccer (1-0-2) continues their California road trip to face San Diego (1-2-0) on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. CT at Torero Stadium.

The match will be available online on the WCC Network. Links to the live stream and live stats can be found on lsusports.net.

Series History – San Diego

Sunday’s matchup will mark only the second time that LSU and San Diego have faced off. The last time was in 1999, when the Toreros won 7-0 in a neutral site match in Waco, Texas.

Last Matchup – Pepperdine

LSU fought to a 2-2 draw in Thursday’s match against No. 14 Pepperdine in Malibu and are looking to secure a win on the road this Sunday.

The Tigers struck first against the Waves when freshman Sage Glover tallied her second career goal in the 43rd minute to take the lead into halftime. Shortly after, fifth-year senior Alesia Garcia scored her first goal of the 2022 season and seventh career goal in the Purple and Gold in the 54th minute.

The Waves responded and Tabitha LaParl scored the first goal for Pepperdine in the 64th minute, followed by an equalizing goal from Tatum Wynalda in the 69th minute.

Neither team could find a third and the match finished all-even.

Glover Goals

Sage Glover, a freshman from Atlanta, Georgia, has scored two goals in three games for the Tigers.

The freshman tallied the first collegiate goal of her career in the season opener against Stephen F. Austin, which helped the Tigers take a 3-0 lead just two minutes into halftime.

In the 46th minute, Glover capitalized on a defensive error from the Lady jack defense and sent a header that found the back of an open net to extend the LSU lead. It took only 12 minutes on the pitch to score the first goal of her collegiate career.

Her second goal came in Thursday’s match against No. 14 Pepperdine, when Alesia Garcia played a through ball in the final third that found Glover, who timed her run perfectly to take a touch and then score with a left-footed hit from ten yards out in the 43rd minute.

Glover’s goal gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the match and tallied her second goal in three games for the Tigers in the process.

Alesia Garcia

Alesia Garcia has scored 26 collegiate goals- seven at LSU and 19 at the University of New Mexico. A potent attacker, Garcia scored three goals in the 2020 NCAA Tournament that helped New Mexico advance to the second round of the event.

In her first season with the Tigers in 2021, the Colorado native saw play in all 20 matches for LSU. She tallied seven points in LSU’s 8-0 win over Sam Houston with three goals and an assist, which registered as the eighth most points in a single game in program history.

Garcia recorded six goals, four assists, 24 shots, and 843 minutes on the pitch last season. She’s totaled 63 points in her career with 26 goals and 11 assists.

Unbeaten Opening Weekend

The Tigers opened the 2022 season last Thursday, August 18, with a 5-0 win over Stephen F. Austin. The five-goal win was the largest opening game win for LSU since 2017, when they defeated Mississippi Valley State by the same scoreline.

Forward Taylor Dobles scored the second brace of her career as she opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a dipping shot from 12 yards out. The redshirt junior concluded the night by slotting home a rebound in the 77th minute. The brace snaps a goal drought for Dobles, who last scored in the 2020 SEC Tournament against Alabama, where her two goals were vital in a 2-0 win.

Mollie Baker, Sage Glover, and Jordan Johnson accounted for the other three goals in the season opener with one each.

LSU turned around three days later and hosted the UCF Knights in a Sunday afternoon showdown on August 21.

UCF struck first in the 30th minute from a direct free-kick. Mollie Baker reacted shortly after halftime with her second goal of the season. Baker received the ball in the final-third and nutmegged a defender before bursting into the box and slotting a 16-yard shot past the goalkeeper and into the bottom left corner to make it 1-1 on the day.

Neither team could find the go-ahead goal and the match finished at an even 1-1 after 90 minutes of back-and-forth play.

The Captains

LSU is captained by the defensive duo of fifth-year seniors Shannon Cooke and Lindsi Jennings. The return of Cooke and Jennings brings a wealth of defensive experience to the lineup as the two prepare for their final season in collegiate soccer.

Cooke has been a mainstay in the LSU squad since arriving on campus in 2018 and enters the season with 73 appearances for the Tigers, including 65 starts during that time. The senior started at center back for all 18 appearances in the 2021 season.

Jennings enters her second season in Purple & Gold after spending the first three years of her collegiate career at Northern Colorado, where she made 51 appearances and received All-Big Sky honors all three years of playing. She’ll look to build on a successful first year as a Tiger, where appeared in all 20 matches and started in 12 of those.

