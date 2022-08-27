2022 Premiere of LSU Sixty Set for Sunday Night at 6 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletic department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU Sixty is also streamed live each week on the official web site of LSU Athletics, www.LSUsports.net.

Sunday’s show opens with a conversation with the “The Voice of the Tigers,” Chris Blair, who discusses broadcast preparation for the Tigers’ football season opener versus Florida State at 6:30 p.m. CT next Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

The show continues with an interview by Palermo with Jake Flint, the Director of Development for LSU Football. Flint gives an inside look at how the Tigers have prospered in the strength and conditioning program since the arrival of head coach Brian Kelly.

Verge Ausberry, LSU Executive Deputy Director of Athletics, then joins the show to talk about the outlook for the 2022 football season and how the Tigers have been impacted by Kelly’s influence as the leader of the program.

LSU Sixty concludes with a discussion about the LSU Tiger Life professional development program, as Dr. Melissa Weinsz highlights the activities designed to help student-athletes thrive after graduation.