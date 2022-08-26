Tigers Suffer Setback Against Houston, Split Day One of Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Volleyball team fell to Houston, 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 12-25, 22-25) Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC).

LSU (1-1) hit .221 in the match with 59 kills and registered three blocks, while Houston (1-1) hit .258 and registered 52 kills, eight blocks, and seven aces.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson led the Tigers with 16 kills on the night. Right side hitter Hannah Jacobs followed closely with 15 kills. Ella Larkin and Jill Bohnet anchored the defense with 19 digs each, while Anita Anwusi led the team with three blocks.

Set 1

LSU had all the momentum to open the set and led 15-11 at the media timeout. Houston settled in however, and cut into the deficit 16-16 to force a LSU timeout.

Dotson landed a kill out of the break to make the score 18-16 and reignited the Tigers to a 21-18 margin before Houston used its first timeout.

The timeout had no effect on the Tigers as the home team closed out the set on a 6-1 run to win the frame 25-19. Dotson led the team with five kills followed by Jacobs’ six kills on five attacks and one error (.600).

Set 2

It was a back and forth set early that featured six ties and two lead changes with the score being 11-10, Houston. The set finished with 10 ties and four lead changes total.

The teams continued to trade blows as LSU took an 18-16 lead, but UH responded with a 4-0 run to regain the edge 20-18.

The Cougars held on to its late momentum surge to win the set 25-23 as they outhit the Tigers, .268-.146.

Set 3

The Tigers scored the first four points of the stanza and led 5-1 before UH reeled off a 7-1 run to take an 8-6 lead and force an LSU timeout.

Houston continued its run and built an 15-6 advantage behind a 10-0 run.

LSU stopped the bleeding momentarily, but Houston rolled to a 25-12 set win for a 2-1 match lead.

Set 4

The Tigers jumped out to a 15-11 lead at the media timeout. As a team, LSU was hitting .400 behind 12 kills, 25 attacks and two errors, while the Cougars were hitting .280 with nine kills on 25 attacks and two errors.

The Tigers continued to hold a steady lead, leading 22-19 when Houston called their first timeout.

Houston would go on a 6-0 run after their timeout to steal the set 25-22 and win the match.

Up Next

LSU concludes opening weekend with a 3 p.m. match against Rice. Rice (2-0) swept both of its matches Friday against Houston and Samford.

Season tickets for the 2022 LSU volleyball season are now available. Fans interested in becoming a season ticket holder can receive more information by clicking here. All tickets will be distributed through mobile devices for faster delivery of tickets to fans, contactless transactions at gates and more flexibility for ticket holders. For more information on mobile tickets click here.

Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and Twitter.