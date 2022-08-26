Tigers Sweep Samford to Open Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Volleyball team swept Samford 25-14, 25-20, 25-20) to open the season Friday morning at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC).

LSU (1-0) hit .320 in the match behind 46 kills and registered nine team blocks and four aces, while holding Samford (0-1) to a .108 hitting percentage. With the win, the Tigers improve to 39-8 in home openers since 1976 and are 5-1 in their last six home openers.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson finished with a double-double as she led the Tigers with 15 kills and finished with 11 digs. Right side Hannah Jacobs and outside hitter Samarah Hill followed with eight kills each. Middle blockers Anita Anwusi and Alia Williams paced the defense with four blocks each and liber Ella Larkin had a match-high 12 digs.

Set 1

LSU jumped out to a 12-5 lead to force a Bulldog timeout.

The Tigers run continued on the other side of the timeout as they used a 6-0 burst to build a 16-5 margin.

Samford scored five of the next seven points, forcing LSU to use its first timeout of the match with an 18-10 lead.

The Tigers responded and took a 21-11 lead before Samford burned its final timeout.

LSU went on to win the set 25-14 led by Jacobs’ five kills and one block. Anwusi followed with four kills and two blocks.

Set 2

The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Samford came back and took a 9-8 advantage to pressure LSU’s first timeout.

LSU bounced back by scoring the next three points and despite a Bulldog timeout, the home team continued and totaled seven unanswered points for a 15-9 lead.

Samford battled back and took a 20-19 lead behind a 6-1 run. However, LSU closed the frame on a 5-0 run to win the set 25-20. Dotson logged three kills in that 5-0 stretch and finished with nine kills in the set and a .278 hitting percentage.

Set 3

The Bulldogs grabbed a 6-2 lead early and led 11-8 before the Tigers used their first timeout of the set.

LSU struck back and gained a 16-14 edge to force Samford into a timeout. The Tigers cruised from there as they forced another Bulldog timeout with the score 22-19 and won the set 25-20.

Up Next

LSU will return to the floor at 7:30 p.m. and close opening day with a contest against Houston.

