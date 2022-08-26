Gallery: Baskets of Hope

The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.
LSU Athletics student-athletes and staff prepared 1,000 baskets on Friday that will be donated to patients and families at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, and OLOL Hospitals in Lafayette and Monroe.