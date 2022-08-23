Lindblad In World Amateur Team; Svensson, Former Tiger Gallagher-Smith In Action

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad, the No. 2 ranked amateur in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, will take the tee early Wednesday morning United States time, representing her home country, Sweden, in the 29th World Amateur Team Championships.

The playing for the Espirito Santo Trophy will be held in Paris, making the third time the championships have been played in France dating back to the inaugural Espirito Santo Trophy competition in France in 1964.

Le Golf National and Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche will be the courses used for the championships. Le Golf National was the site of the 2018 Ryder Cup and will also play host to the Olympic Golf competition in Paris in 2024.

The Espirito Santo Trophy was proposed as a 1964 match between the United State and France that has grow into the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship. A total of 25 teams ended up competing in the first event. The International Golf Federation conducts the event which this year has players from 56 countries.

Lindblad, who has had an extremely busy and successful summer after her All-America junior campaign at LSU, will tee off at 12:17 p.m. Paris time (5:17 a.m. Baton Rouge time) after her Swedish teammates Louise Rydqvist and Meja Ortengren. They will play Wednesday at Saint-Nom-La Breteche and Thursday at Golf National.

This will be a 72-hole competition with the best two of the three scores counting for the team total. The winning country gets possession of the trophy which the United States won in the last competition in 2019. This event was pushed to 2022 because of the pandemic and the event will resume its regular two-year schedule with its normal date in 2023.

—

LSU sophomore Elsa Svensson will tee it up in her home country of Sweden this weekend when she takes part in the Skafto Open on the Ladies European Tour.

The event will take place at the Skafto Golf Club in Fiskebackskil, Sweden, which plays to a par of 69. That event runs Friday through Sunday.

There will be 25 Swedish players in the field including Svensson, who earned Southeastern Conference All-Freshman honors this week. Live scoring can be found at ladieseuropeantour.com

—

Also, Thursday through Sunday, former Tiger Jackie Gallagher-Smith will play in the fourth United States Senior Women’s Open at the NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio. Smith, an LPGA Tournament winner, and multiple individual winner at LSU, is coming off a good T17 performance in the LPGA Senior Women’s Championship event earlier when she posted a three-round total of 1-under 215.

She will tee off on Thursday at 1:17 p.m. (CT). Coverage will stream on Peacock from 2-5 p.m. CT on Saturday and 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Live scoring can be found at the USGA Senior Women’s Open site.