Boutte and Ojulari Named to Preseason All-SEC Team
BATON ROUGE – LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and defensive end BJ Ojulari have been named first team preseason All-Southeastern Conference, the league office announced on Tuesday.
The preseason All-SEC team was voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own players. The coaches recognized three teams for the preseason All-SEC squad.
Boutte, who was named first team preseason All-America by the Associated Press on Monday, led LSU and ranked among the league leaders in receiving yards (509) and touchdowns (9) despite playing in only six games a year ago. Boutte enters 2022 with 83 career receptions for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s the SEC single-game record holder for receiving yards with 308 on 14 catches in the win over Ole Miss in 2020.
Boutte missed the final seven games of the 2021 season after suffering an injury against Kentucky in week 6. At the time of his injury, Boutte led the nation in receiving touchdowns (9). Boutte also tied the school-record for consecutive games with a touchdown reception (7) before the injury ended his season.
Ojulari, entering his second season as a starter for the Tigers, led LSU in sacks (7) and was second on the team in tackles for loss (11.5) in 2021. Ojulari had 55 tackles and nine quarterback hurries a year ago as he was one of the most productive defensive linemen in the SEC.
Other Tigers named to the preseason All-SEC include defensive end Ali Gaye and defensive tackle/nose guard Jaquelin Roy.
Gaye, a recent LSU graduate, enters his third season with the Tigers in 2022. Gaye earned 2020 second team All-SEC honors. In two years at LSU, Gaye has accounted for 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. and he’s recorded
Roy, a junior from Baton Rouge, has appeared in 22 games during his career, starting against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl last season. He’s recorded 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
2022 Coaches’ Preseason All-Southeastern Conference
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL – Byron Young, Tennessee
LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia*
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina*
DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas*
Special Teams
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee*
QB – Stetson Bennett, Georgia*
RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Defense
DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn
DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL – Ali Gaye, LSU
DL – Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida*
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M*
LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
Special Teams
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky*
RB – Jabari Small, Tennessee
RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia*
WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina*
WR – Jaden Walley, Mississippi State*
WR – Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky*
TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama
OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama*
OL – Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M*
C – Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Defense
DL – Jordan Davis, Mississippi State
DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama*
DL – Jordan Burch, South Carolina*
DL – Jaquelin Roy, LSU*
DL – Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss*
DL – Cameron Young, Mississippi State*
LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
LB – Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt*
LB – Jacquez Jones, Kentucky*
LB – Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State*
LB – DeAndre Square, Kentucky*
DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB – AJ Finley, Ole Miss
DB – Brian Branch, Alabama
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama*
DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri*
DB – Trey Dean III, Florida*
Special Teams
PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn
P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama