Boutte and Ojulari Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and defensive end BJ Ojulari have been named first team preseason All-Southeastern Conference, the league office announced on Tuesday.

The preseason All-SEC team was voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own players. The coaches recognized three teams for the preseason All-SEC squad.

Boutte, who was named first team preseason All-America by the Associated Press on Monday, led LSU and ranked among the league leaders in receiving yards (509) and touchdowns (9) despite playing in only six games a year ago. Boutte enters 2022 with 83 career receptions for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s the SEC single-game record holder for receiving yards with 308 on 14 catches in the win over Ole Miss in 2020.

Boutte missed the final seven games of the 2021 season after suffering an injury against Kentucky in week 6. At the time of his injury, Boutte led the nation in receiving touchdowns (9). Boutte also tied the school-record for consecutive games with a touchdown reception (7) before the injury ended his season.

Ojulari, entering his second season as a starter for the Tigers, led LSU in sacks (7) and was second on the team in tackles for loss (11.5) in 2021. Ojulari had 55 tackles and nine quarterback hurries a year ago as he was one of the most productive defensive linemen in the SEC.

Other Tigers named to the preseason All-SEC include defensive end Ali Gaye and defensive tackle/nose guard Jaquelin Roy.

Gaye, a recent LSU graduate, enters his third season with the Tigers in 2022. Gaye earned 2020 second team All-SEC honors. In two years at LSU, Gaye has accounted for 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. and he’s recorded

Roy, a junior from Baton Rouge, has appeared in 22 games during his career, starting against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl last season. He’s recorded 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

2022 Coaches’ Preseason All-Southeastern Conference

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn

DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL – Byron Young, Tennessee

LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia*

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina*

DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas*

Special Teams

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee*

QB – Stetson Bennett, Georgia*

RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Defense

DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn

DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida*

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M*

LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

Special Teams

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn

RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky*

RB – Jabari Small, Tennessee

RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia*

WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina*

WR – Jaden Walley, Mississippi State*

WR – Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky*

TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama

OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama*

OL – Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M*

C – Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Defense

DL – Jordan Davis, Mississippi State

DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama*

DL – Jordan Burch, South Carolina*

DL – Jaquelin Roy, LSU*

DL – Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss*

DL – Cameron Young, Mississippi State*

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

LB – Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt*

LB – Jacquez Jones, Kentucky*

LB – Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State*

LB – DeAndre Square, Kentucky*

DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB – AJ Finley, Ole Miss

DB – Brian Branch, Alabama

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama*

DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri*

DB – Trey Dean III, Florida*

Special Teams

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama