Listed below are the members of LSU’s 2022 signing class:
Nate Ackenhausen, LHP – Owasso, Okla. (Owasso HS/Eastern Oklahoma State)
- Posted an 8-1 record at Eastern Oklahoma State in 2022 with a 1.84 ERA, 14 walks and 89 strikeouts in 58.2 innings
- Recorded 56 strikeouts and a 1.61 ERA in 28 innings at Eastern Oklahoma State in 2021
Kaleb Applebey, RHP – Mount Carmel, Ill. (Mount Carmel HS/Wabash Valley CC)
- #2 Ranked Player in Illinois for Class of 2021 by Prep Baseball Report
- Ranked as the No. 112 right-handed pitcher in the nation as a 2021 senior at Mt. Carmel (Ill.) High School
Nic Bronzini, LHP – San Ramon, Calif. (California HS)
- #2 ranked left-handed pitcher in California by Perfect Game
- Ranked nationally as No. 19 overall left-handed pitcher by Perfect Game
Micah Bucknam, RHP – Abbotsford, British Columbia (Mennonite Educational Institute)
- Drafted in 16th Round of 2021 MLB Draft by Toronto Blue Jays
- Ranked nationally as the No. 72 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game
Ethan Frey, C/1B – Leesville, La. (Rosepine HS)
- Ranked as the No. 1 catcher and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Louisiana by Perfect Game
- 12 ranked catcher in the nation by Perfect Game
Gavin Guidry, SS – Lake Charles, La. (Barbe HS)
- #1 Ranked Player in Louisiana by Perfect Game for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
- Ranked nationally as the No. 13 shortstop and No. 65 overall prospect by Perfect Game
- Member of the 2021 18U Team USA National Team
Griffin Herring, LHP – Southlake, Texas (Southlake HS)
- No. 3 ranked left-handed pitcher in Texas by Perfect Game
- Ranked nationally as No. 28 left-handed pitcher by Perfect Game
Thatcher Hurd, RHP – Manhattan Beach, Calif. (Mira Costa HS/UCLA)
- Made nine appearances – including six starts – in 2022 as a true freshman at UCLA, posting a 2-0 record with a 1.06 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 34 innings while limiting opponents to a .138 batting average.
- The nation’s ninth-ranked pitcher and the No. 1 pitcher in the state of California as a senior at Mira Costa High School
Jared Jones, C – Marietta, Ga. (Walton HS)
- No. 4 ranked catcher nationally and No. 1 ranked catcher in Georgia by Perfect Game; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
- Ranked nationally as the No. 47 overall prospect by Perfect Game
Paxton Kling, OF – Roaring Springs, Pa. (Central HS)
- Ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the nation by Perfect Game
- No. 2 ranked player in Pennsylvania by Perfect Game for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
- Member of 2021 18U USA National Team
Christian Little, RHP – St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Brother College/Vanderbilt)
- Pitched the past two seasons at Vanderbilt, where he made 32 appearances (14 starts) and posted a 4.65 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 81.1 innings.
- Rated in high school as the nation’s No. 5 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game.
Aiden Moffett, RHP – Mount Olive, Miss. (Taylorsville HS)
- No. 1 ranked right-handed pitcher in Mississippi for Class of 2022
- Ranked nationally as the No. 56 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game
Brady Neal, C – Tallahassee, Fla. (IMG Academy)
- Selected in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers
- No. 1 ranked catcher in Florida for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
- Ranked nationally as the No. 2 catcher and the No. 29 overall prospect by Perfect Game
Ben Nippolt, INF – St. Paul, Minn. (Mounds Park Academy/Des Moines Area CC/Virginia Commonwealth)
- 2022 First Team All-Atlantic 10 at VCU, which claimed the A-10 title
- Appeared in 51 games, including 45 starts, batting .308 with a .430 on-base percentage and a .407 slugging percentage; collected 53 hits, including nine doubles, a triple, two home runs, 48 runs and 31 RBI
Jaden Noot, RHP – Oak Park, Calif. (Sierra Canyon HS)
- Selected in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers
- No. 1 ranked right-handed pitcher in California for Class of 2022; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
- Ranked nationally as the No. 8 right-handed pitcher and the No. 33 overall prospect by Perfect Game
Mic Paul, OF – Salt Lake City, Utah (Olympus HS)
- #1 Ranked OF in Utah for Class of 2022
- Ranked as the No. 69 outfielder in the nation by Perfect Game
DJ Primeaux, LHP – Baton Rouge, La. (Central HS)
- Ranked as the No. 1 left-handed pitcher and the No. 7 overall player in the state of Louisiana by Perfect Game
- 90 ranked left-handed pitcher in the nation by Perfect Game
Zeb Ruddell, OF – Monroe, La. (Neville HS)
- No. 3 ranked player and No. 1 outfielder in Louisiana for Class of 2022
- Ranked nationally as No. 54 outfielder by Perfect Game
Chase Shores, RHP – Midland, Texas (Midland Lee HS)
- No. 1 ranked right-handed pitcher in Texas for Class of 2022 by Perfect Game; played in Perfect Game All-American Classic
- Ranked nationally as No. 23 overall prospect and No. 5 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game
Paul Skenes, RHP/UTL – Lake Forest, Calif. (El Toro HS/Air Force)
- Ranked No. 25 in the D1Baseball.com listing of the top college prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft; earned first-team 2022 All-America recognition at Air Force.
- Recorded a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 85.2 innings (15 starts) in 2022, limiting opponents to a .224 batting average; also batted .314 with 10 doubles, 13 homers and 38 RBI.
Tommy White, 3B – St. Pete Beach, Fla. (IMG Academy/North Carolina State)
- 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year at North Carolina State
- White hit .362 in 2022 with 85 hits, 12 doubles, 27 home runs, 74 RBIs and a .757 slugging percentage, setting the NCAA freshman record for homers in a season