BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on Monday released the Tigers’ fall semester roster that includes the 21 members of the 2022 recruiting class that have joined the program.

The class has been ranked No. 1 in the nation by Perfect Game, and the players in the class are eligible for the 2023 season.

“Our entire staff worked tirelessly to put this class together,” Johnson said. “It features some of the top players in the country, and it will help accelerate our pursuit of getting the Tigers back to Omaha. There is high-end talent at every position all over this class, and it is a group that will complement the great group of returning players we will have in 2023.

“This class reflects that there is no place better in America for the elite player to play college baseball. I know our fans will love seeing this group at ‘The Box’ in 2023 and beyond.

“We’re very excited to begin the process of building our team, and do what we need to do to be prepared when we turn the corner for 2023. We’re very excited about the blend of new players with the returners. In my time as a coach, the biggest improvements I’ve seen from players has been between Year 1 and Year 2 in working with them in our program, so I’m really looking forward to working with the players we have back from last season.”