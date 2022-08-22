Boutte Named to AP Preseason All-America First Team

BATON ROUGE – Standout LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been named first team preseason all-America by the Associated Press, the news organization announced on Monday.

Boutte, a junior from New Iberia, is back at full speed after having his sophomore season cut short due to an injury. Boutte suffered his season-ending injury against Kentucky in week 6, and at the time he ranked among the national leaders in several receiving categories.

In six games in 2021, Boutte caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns. Boutte caught at least one TD pass in LSU’s first five games last year, including three against UCLA in the season-opener.

Boutte burst onto the national scene late in his rookie season when he set the Southeastern Conference single-game receiving record with 308 yards and three TDs on 14 receptions in the win over Ole Miss in the season-finale.

Boutte capped his first year with the Tigers earning Freshman All-America honors as well as being named to the Freshman All-SEC.

In 16 career games, Boutte has caught 83 passes for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns.

2022 Preseason AP All-America Team

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Bryce Young, junior, Alabama

Running backs — Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackles — Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.

Guards — Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.

Center — Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.

Wide receivers — Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.

All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.

Kicker — Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers — Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.

Linemen — Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.

Linebackers — Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.

Cornerbacks — Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.

Safeties — Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.

Defensive back — Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.

Punter — Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback – C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs — Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.

Tackles — Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.

Guards — O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.

Center — John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end — Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers — Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama

Kicker — Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri

Defense

Edge rushers — Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.

Linemen — Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.

Linebackers — Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks — Cam Smith, senior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.

Safeties — Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.

Defensive back — Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.

Punter — Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona.