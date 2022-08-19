LSU Gymnastics Announces Return Of Annual Team Banquet

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Gymnastics announces the return of the program’s annual banquet, which will take place on Sunday, September 25th at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

This will be the program’s first banquet under head coach Jay Clark.

The gymnastics program will recognize the student-athlete’s accomplishments from the 2022 season as well as kick off the 2023 season.

Doors to the event will open at 11:30 a.m. and is set to start at 12:30 p.m. Brunch will be served following the presentation of awards and a silent auction will be held to benefit the program during social hour.

Tickets are available at $40 per person. The link to purchase tickets will be posted on all social media platforms and sent through email next week.

Email Katie Copeland at copeland@lsu.edu to purchase tickets or for more information.