Theresa Plaisance In WNBA Playoffs With Top-Seeded Aces

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Women’s Basketball player Theresa Plaisance will enter the WNBA Playoffs on Wednesday with the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces will take on the Phoenix Mercury in the opening round in a best-of-three series that is slated to begin Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Plaisance and the Aces will enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed after beginning the season with high expectations in Coach Becky Hammond’s first year with the team. Las Vegas has been at or towards the top of the standings through the whole year and went 26-10 while also claiming the Commissioner’s Cup in the middle of the season.

In her first season with the Aces, Plaisance has played an important role coming off the bench and she is averaging 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

This year’s WNBA Playoffs are back to a traditional all-series format after six seasons of single-elimination first- and second-round games. The first round’s best-of-three series give the better seed the first two games at home. However, a split would allow the lower seed to host the decisive Game 3. The semifinals and WNBA Finals will remain as best-of-five.