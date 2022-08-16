LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike Essential Wordmark T-Shirt
Men's Nike Essential Wordmark T-Shirt $29.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Theresa Plaisance In WNBA Playoffs With Top-Seeded Aces

+0
Theresa Plaisance In WNBA Playoffs With Top-Seeded Aces

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Women’s Basketball player Theresa Plaisance will enter the WNBA Playoffs on Wednesday with the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces will take on the Phoenix Mercury in the opening round in a best-of-three series that is slated to begin Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Plaisance and the Aces will enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed after beginning the season with high expectations in Coach Becky Hammond’s first year with the team. Las Vegas has been at or towards the top of the standings through the whole year and went 26-10 while also claiming the Commissioner’s Cup in the middle of the season.

In her first season with the Aces, Plaisance has played an important role coming off the bench and she is averaging 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

This year’s WNBA Playoffs are back to a traditional all-series format after six seasons of single-elimination first- and second-round games. The first round’s best-of-three series give the better seed the first two games at home. However, a split would allow the lower seed to host the decisive Game 3. The semifinals and WNBA Finals will remain as best-of-five.

Related Stories

Sylvia Fowles WNBA Retirement Tribute

Sylvia Fowles WNBA Retirement Tribute

Sarah Shematsi Earns LSU Degree

Sarah Shematsi Earns LSU Degree

LSU Places 55 on SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

LSU Places 55 on SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll