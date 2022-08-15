LSU Golfer Ben Taylor Earns Way Back To PGA Tour

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golfer and national team championship member Ben Taylor earned his way back on the PGA Tour Sunday at the final event of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season in Omaha.

Taylor will now be eligible to play on the 2022-23 PGA Tour when it begins its wrap around season next month.

Taylor, from Epson, London, played collegiately at Nova Southeastern and LSU, becoming the first player in history to help NCAA Division I and II programs win a team national title.

A 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Finals graduate who returned to the Tour in the “Floor of Five” category this year (150-200 on the PGA rankings), the 30-year-old Englishman entered the regular season finale on the bubble but played his way back to the PGA TOUR with a 9-under 62 – which featured three eagles, including a hole-out deuce at the challenging par-4 18th – in the third round.

Ultimately, he collected his second runner-up finish of the regular season in the final round, finishing one shot out of the lead.

As a senior in 2015, in the NCAA match play in Bradenton, Florida, the All-America scored the deciding point in both the national semifinals and national championship match. The now 30-year-old graduated from LSU in 2015.