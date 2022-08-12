Women’s Tennis Babic Earns LSU Degree

Baton Rouge, La. – Former LSU women’s tennis player Ena Babic officially graduated with a Master of Science in Sport Management from the university on Friday.

Babic, a native of Cakovec, Croatia, joined the Tigers for the 2021-22 season after four seasons at Purdue. In her lone year in Baton Rouge, Babic was the lone member of the team to earn double digit wins in both singles (10) and doubles (14). Babic best run of form came during the fall portion as her and doubles partner Taylor Bridges defeated some of the best doubles teams in the nation to win the consolation doubles draw at ITA All-Americans.

Babic finished her collegiate career with a career total of 65 wins in singles and 59 in doubles.