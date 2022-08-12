SEC Announces TV Games for Soccer

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU soccer team will have two games aired on national television this fall. LSU’s home match versus Kentucky on October 2nd and the following road match at Texas A&M on October 6th will be aired on the SEC Network.

In addition to the two TV games, all of LSU’s home regular season matches and road SEC matches will be carried by the SEC Network+.

For the most up to date information on where you can watch LSU soccer matches this fall, visit LSUsports.net.