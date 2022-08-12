Sarah Shematsi Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE – Sarah Shematsi from the LSU Women’s Basketball team earned her LSU degree in communication studies on Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Shematsi played two season at LSU and finished her collegiate career at LSU, helping take the Tigers into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. The Annecy, France native came off the bench for the Tigers during the 2021-22 season and hauled in a career-high eight rebounds in LSU’s win over Bradley on December 18.

Throughout her two seasons in Baton Rouge, Shematsi averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.