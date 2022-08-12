Beach’s Bella Bauman Earns MBA

BATON ROUGE – Bella Bauman from the LSU Beach Volleyball program will earn her Master’s Degree in Business Administration Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Bauman played on season for the Tigers in a year that saw LSU set program records for regular season wins (27) and total wins in a season (32). After a successful career at Grand Canyon, Bauman joined LSU as a graduate transfer and made a great impact during her one season.

Playing on Court 1, Bauman won 19 matches – 12 with Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and seven with Parker Bracken. Combined with her 55 career wins while at Grand Canyon, Bauman eclipsed 70 victories throughout her collegiate beach volleyball career.