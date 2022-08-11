Ten Gymnasts Named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ten gymnasts were named to the 2022 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Scholastic All-American Team, the organization announced Wednesday.

Six Tigers, including Haleigh Bryant, Rebecca D’Antonio, Christina Desiderio, Olivia Dunne, Madison Rau, and Kamryn Ryan have earned multiple Scholastic All-American honors.

Bryant, Dunne, and Johnson garnered honors for the second year in a row. Ryan and Rau claimed their third Scholastic All-America honors from the organization.

D’Antonio claimed her fourth scholastic honor in a row from the WCGA, after earning her computer science degree in May and graduating Suma Cum Laude. Desiderio, who completed her master’s of science in leadership and human resource development in May, earned the honor for the second year in a row.

Graduate Bridget Dean earned her first Scholastic All-America honor in 2022, as well as freshman KJ Johnson and Tori Tatum.

This makes the 31st year in a row for the LSU Gymnastics program that a student athlete has been named to the Scholastic All-America Team. This year’s recipients move the program’s total to 183 gymnasts who have earned the honors.

To be a Scholastic All-American, a gymnast must have a 3.5 or better GPA either for the previous academic year or for their career. The team GPA and the individual awards factor in any gymnast on LSU’s eligibility roster as of January 1 of the season, including medical redshirts.

2022 WCGA Scholastic All-American Team – LSU

Haleigh Bryant – Sport Administration



Rebecca D’Antonio – Computer Science



Bridget Dean – Counseling

Christina Desiderio – Leadership & Human Development

Olivia Dunne – Interdisciplinary Studies

KJ Johnson – Communication

Kiya Johnson – Sport Administration



Madison Rau – Interdisciplinary Studies

Kamryn Ryan – Kinesiology



Tori Tatum – Interdisciplinary Studies