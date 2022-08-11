Former LSU Golfer Madelene Sagstrom Tops $3 Million In LPGA Money

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golf All-American Madelene Sagstrom with a T4 finish in last week’s AIG Women’s Open, surpassed the three-million-dollar mark in career earnings on the LPGA Tour.

The native of Sweden has had an outstanding season in a year when LPGA purses have trended upward and so far this season she has recorded five top 10 finishes and $1,001,545 in earnings.

Since her rookie year in 2017, Sagstrom has had one tour victory, 14 top 10s and now has 3,083,895 in prize winnings in 124 starts.

Sagstrom, the SEC Player of the Year in 2015, posted 7-under par at Muirfield to earn $309,546 and has made the cuts in her last six starts.

This was her third payout of at least $300,000 on the LPGA Tour, joining her T2 finish a year ago in the Women’s Open and the $300,000 payout for her LPGA victory in the LPGA event at Boca Rio to open the 2020 season.

Four former LSU golfers have earned LPGA victories and over one million dollars on the tour:

Austin Ernst (LSU, 2010-12) – 3 wins, 222 starts, $4,531,700

Madelene Sagstrom (LSU, 2012-15) – 1 win, 124 starts, $3,083,895

Jenny Lidback (LSU, 1985-86) – 1 (major) win, 361 starts, $1,766,525

Jackie Gallagher-Smith (LSU, 1987-90) – 1 win, 330 starts, $1,327,067

Sagstrom is taking the week off from the tour and is expected to rejoin the field when the tour returns back to the States later in the month.