Stone's Run In Women's Amateur Ends In Round Of 64

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior Latanna Stone posted a third consecutive under par round Wednesday in the United States Women’s Amateur, but it wasn’t quite enough to advance in the Round of 64 matches at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington.

Stone dropped a 2&1 decision to Julia Misemer of Overland Park, Kansas in the 18-hole survive and advance match.

Misemer birdied the second and third holes to go 2Up, but Stone got a hole back on the fourth with a par 5. Stone parred the first seven holes before squaring the match with an eagle on the 525-yard par 5 eighth hole. Stone’s eagle covered a birdie four by Misemer.

Misemer got back to 2 UP on the 11th hole and with an eagle on the par 4 239-yard 12th hole and the players then went back-and-fourth with wins on 13 and 14 and 16 and 17 to close the match.

Stone finished the match at 2-under par for the 17 holes.

Stone in qualifying set a competitive course record on Tuesday with an eight-birdie round of 65 on the par 73 course and her two-round qualifying total of 10-under par 136 to earn co-medalist honors. The eight-under par score was the lowest single round in relation to par in U.S. Women’s Amateur history.