Six Tigers Secure NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Six LSU Softball players were named 2021-22 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar-Athletes.

Emilee Casanova, Raelin Chaffin, Georgia Clark, Ali Newland, Taylor Pleasants and Savannah Stewart joined a class of 7,527 collegiate student-athletes who earned this distinction. The honor recognizes the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s membership categories and individual student-athletes earning a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the 2021-22 season.

NCAA Division III led all divisions with 2,227 student-athletes, followed by NCAA Division I with 2,155 and NCAA Division II with 1,646 student-athletes. Junior College and NAIA finished with 756 and 736 student-athletes, respectively.

All six of the LSU award winners will return for the 2023 season.

