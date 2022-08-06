LSU Football's No. 18

Seasons Player (Position)
2001-03 Matt Mauck (quarterback)
2004-07 Jacob Hester (running back)
2008-09 Richard Dickson (tight end)
2010 Richard Murphy (running back)
2011 Brandon Taylor (safety)
2012 Bennie Logan (defensive tackle)
2013 Lamin Barrow (linebacker)
2014 Terrance Magee (running back)
2015-16 Tre’Davious White (cornerback)
2017 J.D. Moore (tight end)
2017 Christian LaCouture (defensive line)
2018 Foster Moreau (tight end)
2019 K’Lavon Chaisson (outside linebacker)
2019 Lloyd Cushenberry III (center)
2020 Chris Curry (running back)
2020-21 Damone Clark (linebacker)
2021 Avery Atkins (placekicker)
2022 BJ Ojulari (defensive end)