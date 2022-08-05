BATON ROUGE. La. – LSU, Dillard, ULM and UNO shared the top honors in the 2022 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Track and Field team announced on Friday.

The top honors were selected on a vote of track and field media relations members from the state schools and voted on by that group. Voters could not vote for nominees from their specific schools.

There is also a top three selected from each track and field event this outdoor season based on the national best times list and supplemented by the best times list from the schools where needed.

On the men’s side the honor winners are: Track Athlete of the Year – Sean “Squirrel” Burrell, LSU; Field Athlete of the Year – Tzuriel Pedigo, LSU; Freshman of the Year – Apalos Edwards, LSU; Newcomer of the Year – Joshun Noel, Dillard; Head Coach of the Year – Nile Legania, Dillard.

On the women’s side, the honor winners are: Track Athlete of the Year – Favour Ofili, LSU; Field Athlete of the Year – Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU; Freshman of the Year (Tie) – Kevell Byrd, Dillard; and, Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi, ULM; Newcomer of the Year (Tie) – Morgan Smalls, LSU; and Alexandra Weir, UNO; Head Coach of the Year – Dennis Shaver, LSU.

Burrell, from Zachary, Louisiana, ran a 48.70 to place first for the second consecutive year in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Championships. His time ranked No. 2 in school history and fourth-fastest in collegiate history.

LSU’s Pedigo shattered his own school record in the javelin at the NCAA Championships, earning the bronze with a throw of 258-10. He previously broke the school record that had stood since 1987, with a throw of 253-9 at the Texas Relays in March.

In winning the award for true or redshirt freshman, Edwards also earned a third-place finish in the triple jump at the NCAA with a personal best of 53-9.25. He was named to the All-SEC second team and league freshman team.

Noel, a junior college transfer in the category for first-year Louisiana participants, was named the 2022 Most Outstanding Track Performer, winning the 800, 1,500 and the 5,000 meters in the conference meet and was a 2022 NAIA outdoor All-American in the 4×400 meter relay.

His coach Nile Legania, who was a long-time high school coach before coming to Dillard in the 2020-21 season, earned his second straight GCAC conference title and coached nine that qualified for the 2022 NAIA Outdoor Championships in six different events with six NAIA All-Americans. Besides Noel as the Track Athlete of the Year, Nobie Harris was named the Field Athlete of the Year.

Ofili was a star for the Tigers women’s track team in her junior season, setting a collegiate record in the 200-meters with a time of 21.96, also making her the fastest runner in Nigerian history in the event. She finished second at the NCAA Championships in the 200 with a time of 22.05. She completed the sprint triple at the SEC Championships, winning the 100 (10.93 PR), 200 (22.04) and as a member of the 4×100 relay team (42.59).

Just as important for the LSU ladies was field athlete Lisa Gunnarsson who took third in the NCAA pole vault with a clearance of 14-7.25. He recorded a personal-best clearance of 15-3 in March, establishing the LSU school record. She also was named the CoSIDA Academic All-America first team for the third time in her career.

The freshman tie involved a sprinter and a jumper. Byrd from Dillard was a two-time NAIA All-America in the 200 meters outdoor and the 400 meters indoor. Byrd was All-GCAC in four individual/relay events in the outdoors (100, 200, 400, 4×100) … Byrd she was also part of the 4×400 relay group that finished fourth nationally at the prestigious Penn Relays.

Ilunga Mbuyi won both the long jump and triple jump at the Sun Belt Conference outdoor event for the Warhawks. She had a personal best of 20-2.5 in the LJ and 42-3.5 in the TJ. She was the first woman in ULM history to win multiple gold medals in the SBC Outdoor Championships. He personal triple jump best was 43-5.75.

The Newcomers came from Southern California (Smalls) and South Florida (Weir).

Small put her name in the record book multiple times in her first season with the Tigers, recording LSU’s fourth best high jump ever (6-0.5) and sixth furthest long jump (21-7.25). She was named to the All-SEC second team.

Weir was second at the SLC Outdoor Championships in the 1500 meters and set the school record in both the 800 and 1500 meters. The Privateer earned second team All-Southland Conference honors.

Dennis Shaver, a multiple LSWA Coach of the Year, led the Lady Tigers to a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championships, which saw nine different Lady Tigers score points, including National Champion Alia Armstrong (100m hurdles), Ofili and Gunnarson. Team finished third at the SEC Championships with four event victories.

The All-Louisiana 2022 Track and Field Team:

TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR –

MEN — Sean “Squirrel” Burrell – LSU; WOMEN – Favour Ofili – LSU

FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR –

MEN – Tzuriel Pedigo – LSU; WOMEN – Lisa Gunnarsson – LSU

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

MEN – Apalos Edwards – LSU; WOMEN (TIE) – Kevell Byrd – Dillard; Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi – ULM

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Men – Joshun Noel – Dillard; WOMEN (TIE) – Morgan Smalls, LSU; Alexandra Weir – UNO

COACH OF THE YEAR

Men – Nile Legania – Dillard: WOMEN – Dennis Shaver, LSU

————

2022 Top Times and Marks (As provided by National Best Times List and the schools involved):

MEN

100 Meters

Ismael Kone, New Orleans – May 6 – 9.94

Da’Marcus Fleming, LSU – April 30 – 10.02

Kie’Ave Harry, Northwestern State – May 6 – 10.10

200 Meters

Dorian Camel, LSU – April 30 – 20.00

Ismael Kone, New Orleans – May 6 – 20.31

Simon Wulff, Northwestern State – April 23 – 20.61

400 Meters

Eugene Omalla, Southeastern – March 18 – 46.04

Destine Scott, Northwestern State – May 6 – 46.38

Caemon Scott, Louisiana – May 12, 46.38

800 Meters

Parker McBride, New Orleans – May 14 – 1:48.46

Eric Coston, LSU – May 12 – 1:49.35

Thomas Daigle, LSU – May 13 – 1:50.68

1500 Meters

Davis Bove, LSU – April 13 – 3:43.47

Adam Wise, LSU – April 16 – 3:47.19

Eric Coston, LSU – April 2 – 3:47. 22

5000 Meters

Evans Kemboi, McNeese – March 23 – 14:24.17

Jackson Martingayle, LSU – April 14 – 14:30.27

Aaron Gilliam, McNeese – April 8 – 14:30.51

10,000 Meters

Bradley Makuvire, Southeastern – March 24 – 29:36.90

Jacob Kipkogei, McNeese – March 18 – 30:46.14

Damian O’Boyle, Louisiana – April 15 – 30:49.50

110 Hurdles

Eric Edwards Jr., LSU – June 10 – 13.15

Yves Cherubin, Louisiana – March 23 – 13.60

Ronnie Jackson, McNeese State – April 8 – 14.15

400 Hurdles

Sean Burrell, LSU – June 10 – 48.70

Agerian Jackson, Southeastern – May 6 — 51.00

Nathan Fergusson, Louisiana – May 12 – 51.29

3000 Steeplechase

Kolyn Saltzman, New Orleans – April 23 – 8:56.65

Joey Croft, McNeese – April 8 – 9:00.13

Garrett Hamilton, LSU – March 19 – 9:12.74

4X100 Relay

LSU – Eric Edwards Jr., Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, Kenroy Higgins II – April 30 – 38.85

Northwestern State – Evan Nafe, Simon Wulff, Kie’Ave Harry, Tre’Darius Carr – April 9 – 39.35

New Orleans – Julian Forde, Ellis Cummings, Ismael Kone, Mason Melancon – April 23 – 39.63

4X400 Relay

LSU – Dorian Camel, Sean Burrell, Aaron Smith, Ashton Hicks – June 8 – 3:01.67

Southeastern – Gerson Pozo, Eugene Omalla, Jaimie Omalla, Agerian Jackson – April 28 – 3:07.42

McNeese State – Richard Lee, Ondray Miles, Terrill Banks, Jalon White – April 16, 3:07.77

High Jump

Salvko Stevic, Southeastern – May 6 – 7-1.75

Ali Eren Unlu, ULM – May 12 – 7-0.25

Prince Moss, Grambling – April 14 – 6-11.0

Pole Vault

Chandler Mixon, Louisiana – March 18 – 16-11

Hayden Barrios, Northwestern State – May 15 – 16-4.75

Matthew Standridge, Louisiana – April 29 – 16-3.25

Long Jump

Nikaoli Williams, Northwestern State – May 6 – 25-8

Ji’eem Bullock, LSU – April 9 – 25-6

Colin Butler, LA Tech – May 12 – 24-8.5

Triple Jump

Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU – May 27 – 54-6.75

Apalos Edwards, LSU – June 10 – 53-9.25

Nikaoli Williams, Northwestern State – March 23 – 50-8.25

Shot Put

John Meyer, LSU – April 15 – 67-3.25

Djimon, Gumbs, Northwestern State – May 25 – 63-0.75

Diamante Gumbs, Northwestern State – May 7 – 57-0

Discus

Djimon Gumbs, Northwestern State – April 23 – 193-3

Tarajh Hudson, Northwestern State – May 15 – 186-6

Diamante Gumbs, Northwestern State – May 15 – 182-7

Hammer

Jake Norris, LSU – April 9 – 230-4

Vojislav Gvero, New Orleans – May 6 – 207-9

Jacob Fudge, ULM – April 22 – 195-3

Javelin

Tzuriel Pedigo, LSU – June 8 – 258-10

Eli Gaughan, LSU – May 25 – 230-6

Cole McKnight, ULM – March 23 – 220-2

Decathlon

Chandler Mixon, Louisiana – May 12 – 7055

Gavin Jaime, Louisiana – May 12 – 6264

Bailey Couch, ULM – May 12 – 6,263

WOMEN

100 Meters

Favour Ofili, LSU – April 30 – 10.93

Tionna Brown, LSU – April 30 – 11.22

Thelma Davies, LSU – April 30 – 11.24

200 Meters

Favour Ofili, LSU – April 15 – 21.96

Thelma Davies, LSU – April 23 – 22.86

Alia Armstrong, LSU – April 2 – 22.98

400 Meters

Michaela Rose, LSU – April 23 – 53.65

Amber Anning, LSU – April 2 – 52.08

Garrier White, LSU – April 2 – 52.70

800 Meters

Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU – April 13 – 2:00.98

Michaela Rose, LSU – May 12 – 2:02.49

Lorena Rangel Batres, LSU – April 30 – 2:04.74

1500 Meters

Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU – May 12 – 4:12.30

Lorena Rangel Batres, LSU – May 12 – 4:16.67

Alicia Stamey, LSU – April 23 – 4:24.65

5000 Meters

Doria Martingayle, LSU – April 14 – 17:06.46

Alicia Stamey, LSU – May 13 – 17:14.24

Sophie Daigle, Louisiana – April 30 – 17:18.19

10000 Meters

Sophie Daigle, Louisiana – April 13 – 34:38.21

Doria Martingayle, LSU – May 14 – 36:57.65

Mathilde Helms Kjaer, UNO – May 6 – 37:34.23

100 Hurdles

Alia Armstrong, LSU – March 23 – 12.33

Serenity Rogers, Louisiana – March 23 – 13.05

Leah Phillips, LSU – April 2 – 13.49

400 Hurdles

Garriel White, LSU – May 28 – 56.73

Michaela Rose, LSU – April 9 – 57.62

Janiel Moore, Northwestern State – May 15 – 58.59

3000 Steeplechase

Addison Stevenson, LSU – April 13 – 10:18.07

Alicia Stamey, LSU – April 30 — 10:23.99

Sara Funderburk, LSU – April 30 – 10:25.94

4×100 Relay

LSU – Alia Armstrong, Favour Ofili, Tianna Beard-Brown, Thelma Davies – May 12 – 42.59

Louisiana – Kennedy London, Shemia Odaine, Johneisha George, Kiana Foster – April 29 – 44.86

Northwestern State – Claudasha Watson, Taylor Shaw, Aliyah Carswell, Lynell Washington – April 15 – 45.46

4×400 Relay

LSU – Favour Ofili, Amber Anning, Michaela Rose, Garriel White – April 9 – 3:29.88

ULM – Brittany Roberson, Jasmine Williams, Kimone Campbell, Fiebe Tengrootenhuysen – April 22 – 3:41.87

Louisiana – India Brown, Ta’La Spates, Alexandra Johnson, Shemia Odaine – April 30 – 3:46. 18

High Jump

Nyagoa Bayak, LSU – May 12 – 6-1.25

Morgan Smalls, LSU – May 28 — 6-0.5

Sakari Famous, McNeese – May 28 – 6-0.5

Pole Vault

Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU – March 23 – 15-3

AnnMarie Broussard, Northwestern State – May 6 – 13-9.75

Megan Fitzgerald, Tulane – May 13 – 13-0.25

Long Jump

Morgan Smalls, LSU – May 12 – 21-7.25

Serena Bolden, LSU – April 23 – 20-7.75

Dreunna Washington, McNeese State – May 15 – 20-2.5

Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi, ULM – May 12 – 20-2.5

Triple Jump

Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi, ULM – March 24 – 43-5.75

Kyndal McKnight, LSU – April 23 – 42-9

Serena Bolden, LSU – April 2 – 42-1.25

Shot Put

Janell Fullerton, McNeese State – May 6 – 53-3

Amber Hart, LSU – April 9 – 53-1

Kristian Jackson, Southeastern – May 6 – 50-6.75

Discus

Amber Hart, LSU – April 15 – 180-3

Kristian Jackson, Southeastern – March 18 – 170-9

Brooklynne Wilson, Louisiana – May 12 – 168-0

Hammer

Hannah Blood, ULM – April 22 – 199-3

Sammy Dyson, New Orleans – April 23 – 184-6

Brianna Sam, ULM — April 2 – 178-5

Javelin

Maria Bienvenu, Louisiana – March 18 – 175-9

Claire Meyers-Armstrong, Louisiana – April 22 – 170-8

Blanche Beard, McNeese – March 23, 159-2

Heptathlon

Margot Temines, Tulane – May 13 – 5413

Morgan Talley, McNeese State – April 8 — 5038

Johnson Murray, LA Tech – May 12 — 4937