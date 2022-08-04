LSU Gold
Cutting Edge with Jack Marucci | Episode 1: Character

Episode available exclusively on LSU GOLD.

On the first episode of Cutting Edge, LSU’s Director of Performance Innovation Jack Marucci goes deep on his 20-year character study and how it’s changed the way LSU recruits. The guys also talk about resilience, grit, and how to measure which players will make it in the NFL.

Episode available only on LSU.gold, where you can find more premium podcasts, video and behind-the-scenes content from LSU Athletics.

