LSU GOLD streaming live today

LSU GOLD, the all-new, on-demand content streaming service of LSU Athletics, has officially launched today. Fans can join now with a 7-day free trial by signing up at lsu.gold, and the first 500 members to sign up for GOLD through the one-time payment option will be registered to receive two sideline passes and tickets for LSU’s home football contest vs. Alabama on Nov. 5.

GOLD subscribers will discover unrivaled content and unprecedented access to all LSU Sports, all year long. GOLD features entirely new content and expanded access to in-depth features, complementing and enhancing the content still available for free on LSU Athletics’ digital platforms.

GOLD is available to stream on mobile devices, desktop and laptop computers, and OTT streaming platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Brand new features premiering today on LSU GOLD include:

Episodes 1 and 2 of The Follow, a five-part docuseries following the hire of head coach, Brian Kelly. Future episodes will premiere in the ensuing weeks.

100 Yards with Tyrann Mathieu, a never-before-seen conversation with Jacob Hester, reliving some of his greatest moments on the field of Tiger Stadium

That’s Joe: Extended interviews with Joe Burrow’s coaches, friends and family

Extended cuts of Film Room sessions including the 2007 LSU vs Florida game as well as The Bluegrass Miracle

UNCUT, a long-form deep-dive with every member of LSU’s football coaching staff, with upcoming episodes featuring LSU’s Men’s Basketball staff

Additionally, fans can watch every hype video from the 2019 football season, all five episodes of The Reboot: LSU Baseball, and interviews with LSU’s standout coaches and student-athletes.

Over the weeks and months ahead, LSU GOLD will feature a behind-the-scenes documentary series covering LSU Football, in-depth interviews, premium podcasts, and much more.

GOLD is more than a subscription. It’s an annual membership community offering LSU fans not just the exclusive premium content, but also an ever-growing assortment of benefits like sideline pass and ticket giveaways, 25% off discount to LSUShop.net, invitations to member-only events, digital and in-person experiences, and a daily email reader, the Bayou Brew.

Priced at $8.99 a month, fans can join LSU GOLD with a 7-day free trial at LSU.Gold.

Supporters of LSU Athletics will still be able to enjoy LSU’s already-existing menu of content for free at LSUSports.net and on social media, while receiving additional, exclusive coverage through GOLD.

Fans can also sign up for the Bayou Brew, a daily newsletter keeping Tiger fans entertained and informed every weekday morning all year round. For more access to the Tigers, sign up for the Bayou Brew here.

GOLD is produced by South Stadium Productions, the newly rebranded, award-winning content arm of the athletics department, in partnership with Playfly Sports, LSU’s multimedia rights holder, and WMT Digital, GOLD’s digital platform partner specializing in results-based digital marketing, software engineering and web development.