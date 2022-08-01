Ingrid Lindblad Qualifies For AIG Women's Open At Muirfield

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad used the Monday qualifying route and will easily be in the field for the third time at the AIG Women’s Open which begins on Thursday at the Muirfield golf links in Scotland.

Lindblad qualified in an event at North Berwick in which 63 golfers tried for 12 spots into the championship. The No. 2 player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings showed her ability with a bogey and stress-free 66 which featured three birdies on each side.

“It’s my first time here and I enjoyed it,” Lindblad was quoted on the AIG Women’s Open site. “It helps when you don’t miss a putt from under 12 feet so the putter was good to me.”

Lindblad, the two-time SEC Player of the Year and three-time first-team All-America golfer, posted the low amateur number earlier this year in the United States Women’s Open, finishing T11 after posting an all-time women’s open record round for an amateur of 65.

Lindblad did not make the cut in the 2019 and 2021 Women’s Open. She has finished T30 and T11 in the U.S. Women’s Open and was scheduled to play in the 2020 Evian Championship, but the tournament was not held due to the pandemic.

The event begins early Thursday morning U.S. time. The coverage all weekend will be on USA Network, Peacock and NBC. The first two rounds on USA Network will air (Baton Rouge time) from 5 a.m. to Noon.