BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven LSU baseball players received All-Louisiana recognition Tuesday from the Louisiana Sportswriters Association.

Sophomore centerfielder Dylan Crews was named the state’s Hitter of the Year, and sophomore third baseman Jacob Berry was voted Newcomer of the Year.

Joining Crews and Berry on the First-Team All-Louisiana squad was senior right-handed pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard.

Redshirt sophomore second baseman Cade Doughty and redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase earned Second-Team honors, while sophomore first baseman Tre’ Morgan and redshirt sophomore designated hitter Brayden Jobert were given Honorable Mention recognition.

Crews was voted a 2022 consensus First-Team All-American and the SEC Co-Player of the Year, batting .349 with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs.The Tigers’ centerfielder was voted a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

He finished the season as the SEC leader in runs scored (73), and he was No. 2 in the league in triples (4), No. 3 in RBI (72), No. 3 in total bases (172), No. 4 in home runs (22), No. 4 in slugging percentage (.691), No. 5 in hits (87), No. 5 in on-base percentage (.463) and No. 8 in walks (42).

Crews, a Longwood, Fla., native, also received 2022 SEC Community Service Team and SEC All-Defensive Team recognition. He played this summer with the U.S. Collegiate National Team, helping lead Team USA to a bronze medal at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands.

Berry, a product of Queen Creek, Ariz., was the first-round MLB Draft selection last week of the Miami Marlins. He was a 2022 Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, a second-team All-America performer and second-team All-SEC selection as he batted a team-high .370 with nine doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI and 47 runs.

Berry hit a conference-best .400 (38-for-95) in LSU’s SEC regular-season games with three doubles, five homers, 20 RBI and 18 runs.

Hilliard, a native of Central, La., made 16 starts on the mound this season and posted a 7-1 record with a 4.56 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 77 innings. LSU was 9-2 in the 11 games that Hilliard started against SEC teams.

Hilliard, a 2022 ABCA All-South Region team selection, completed his LSU career with a 23-10 record in 76 appearances (42 starts), and he won 14 of his final 15 career decisions.

Doughty, the second-round selection of the Toronto Blue Jays in last week’s MLB Draft, batted .298 this season with 15 homers, 57 RBI, 56 runs and a team-high 19 doubles. He was voted to the 2022 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional All-Tournament Team after hitting .444 (8-for-18) with three homers, six RBI and seven runs.

Doughty, a product of Denham Springs, La., provided a walk-off homer to defeat Georgia on May 1 and a walk-off single in a win over Missouri on April 22, and he was named National Player of the Week and SEC Player of the Week after leading the Tigers to a season-opening three-game sweep of Maine.

Gervase, selected in the 12th round last week by the New York Mets, posted a 4-1 mark for the Tigers with a 1.85 ERA and six saves in 39 innings. He made 29 relief appearances, recording 15 walks, 52 strikeouts and a .157 opponent batting average.

Gervase, a product of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., recorded a 2.04 ERA and five saves in SEC regular-season games. He made three appearances in the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional, recording a win over Southern Miss and a save versus Kennesaw State. He allowed no earned runs on three hits in five Regional innings with three strikeouts.

Morgan, a 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team selection, hit .324 this year with 18 doubles, one triple, five homers, 54 RBI and 50 runs. The New Orleans, La., native joined Crews this summer as a member of the U.S. Collegiate National Team that claimed the bronze medal at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands.

Morgan batted .500 (6-for-12) in the Tigers’ three-game sweep at Vanderbilt (May 19-21) with four doubles, three RBI and five runs, and he delivered the game-winning two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth inning at Mississippi State (April 8), erasing a 2-1 deficit and sparking LSU to a 5-2 victory.

Jobert, a native of Slidell, La., finished second on the LSU squad this season in both home runs (18) and RBI (58). He was Named SEC Player of the Week after leading LSU to a three-game sweep at Vanderbilt (May 19-21), tying the LSU single-game record for RBI with nine in the series finale.

Jobert enjoyed a three-game stretch in late march when he recorded a remarkable five homers and 16 RBI. He collected seven RBI in LSU’s March 29 win over UL Monroe, becoming the first LSU player to reach the 7-RBI mark since March 17, 2017, when Antoine Duplantis recorded seven RBI versus Georgia.

2022 LOUISIANA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION COLLEGE BASEBALL TEAM

HITTER OF THE YEAR – Dylan Crews, LSU

PITCHER OF THE YEAR – Cameron Foster, McNeese

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Ryan Harland, Louisiana Tech

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Jacob Berry, LSU

COACH OF THE YEAR – Brad Neffendorf, LSU-Shreveport

FIRST TEAM

P – Kyle Crigger, Louisiana Tech – First-Team All C-USA; ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team

P – Cameron Foster, McNeese – NCBWA Third-Team All-America; SLC Relief Pitcher of the Year

P – Ma’Khail Hilliard, LSU – ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team

P – Kevin Miranda, LSU-Shreveport – NAIA Second-Team All-America; RRAC Pitcher of the Year

C – John Garcia, Grambling – ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team; First-Team All-SWAC

1B – Carson Roccaforte, Louisiana – ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team; First-Team All-Sun Belt

2B – Amani Larry, New Orleans – ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team; SLC Newcomer of the Year

3B – Jacob Berry, LSU – 4x All-America; ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team

SS – Taylor Young, Louisiana Tech – ABCA/Rawlings First-Team All-America; C-USA Tournament MVP

OF – Dylan Crews, LSU – 4x All-America; SEC Co-Player of the Year

OF – Ethan Groff, Tulane – ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team

OF – Cole McConnell, Louisiana Tech – ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Team; First-Team All C-USA

DH – Luke Clement, Loyola (N.O.) – First-Team All-SSAC; SSAC All-Tournament Team

Utility – Shemar Page, Grambling – Second-Team All-America; SWAC Pitcher of the Year

SECOND TEAM

P – Bo Bonds, Louisiana

P – Jonathan Fincher, Louisiana Tech

P – Paul Gervase, LSU

P – Bobby Vath, LSU-Shreveport

C – Julian Brock, Louisiana

1B – Preston Faulkner, Southeastern

2B – Cade Doughty, LSU

3B – Julian Flores, LSU-Shreveport

SS – Austin McNicholas, LSU-Shreveport

OF – Payton Harden, McNeese

OF – Pearce Howard, New Orleans

OF – Steele Netterville, Louisiana Tech

DH – Connor Kimple, Louisiana

Utility – Preston Ludwick, Centenary College

Honorable Mention

P – Tyler Herrera, Centenary; Patrick Vienne, LSU-Eunice; C – Jorge Corona, Louisiana Tech; 1B – Tre’ Morgan, LSU; 2B – Brad Burckel, McNeese; 3B – Allen Dennis, Loyola; OF – Mason Holt, ULM; Ryan Major, LSU-Shreveport; DH – Brayden Jobert, LSU.