Tiger Racquet Club Opens LSU Tennis Complex to Community

Danny Bryan and Taylor Fogleman wouldn’t be where they are today – first-year head coaches of the LSU Men’s and Women’s Tennis programs, respectively, Louisiana natives back in their home state, their offices sharing a hallway inside the state-of-the-art LSU Tennis Complex – if not for the support of the local tennis community.

Now that the childhood peers have reunited at LSU, they’re ready to return the favor, opening the doors of their world-class facility to the same community that propelled their careers across the world and back to Baton Rouge.

The Tiger Racquet Club, a tennis membership opportunity for the Louisiana community, will open its doors to members in September, offering leagues, mixers, lessons, camps, and much more within the LSU Tennis Complex. Single memberships will begin at $1,600 annually, with family memberships for up to four members priced at $3,000 per year. Other price points are available for single members plus a spouse ($2,400/year), senior citizens ($1,200/annually for 65+ years of age), and LSU student and faculty memberships ($800).

If you would like to join the waitlist to become a founding member of the Tiger Racquet Club, click here or visit LSUSports.net/TigerRacquetClub and register by July 31. Depending on membership demand, L-Club status and Tiger Athletic Foundation ranking may be used to award memberships. Everyone on the waitlist will be contacted by August 19th.

Full Circle

For Bryan and Fogleman, the opportunity to open the LSU Tennis Complex to the same tennis community that raised them is a dream come true. Bryan utilized the 160,000-square-foot facility for just one season as an assistant coach, before accepting the head coaching position for Wichita State’s men’s tennis program in 2016. Even then, he recognized the facility had the resources and potential to serve others outside of LSU’s tennis programs.

“I want this facility to be utilized,” Bryan said, highlighting LSU’s indoor courts as a unique offering in a market where summer weather – be it 100-degree temperatures or frequent afternoon thunderstorms – often makes outdoor tennis difficult. “I feel a responsibility to make sure all facets of this facility are used – by the team, of course, but also for the community. The community doesn’t have anything like this.”

The Tiger Racquet Club brings both coaches back together full circle. Fogleman, a four-year letter winner and All-American at North Carolina, grew up in Algiers, just three miles from Bryan, a four-year letter-winner and All-American for LSU. From ages 10 to 16, Bryan’s father and grandfather coached both players. Bryan starred at Brother Martin; Fogleman at Jesuit. When Fogleman visited LSU as a recruit, Bryan was the host on his official visit.