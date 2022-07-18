Tigers Earn USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the third consecutive year, the LSU Volleyball team has earned the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (USMC/AVCA) Team Academic Award.

The Tigers have been honored with this distinction for the eighth time in the 30-year existence of the award and have been recognized five times in the last six years.

The USMC/AVCA award initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or a 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

