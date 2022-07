BATON ROUGE – LSU head coach Brian Kelly will make his first appearance at the annual SEC Media Days on Monday as the Tigers will serve as the headline team on the opening day of the four-day event at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.

LSU will be the first team to meet the media Monday as the Tigers have the 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. CT slot. They will be followed in the second session of the day by Ole Miss and Missouri.

Kelly will be joined at the event by defensive end BJ Ojulari, linebacker Mike Jones Jr., and wide receiver Jack Bech.

Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.

Kelly’s appearance at the podium in the main print room takes place at 11:35 a.m. CT and can be seen in the SEC Network. The LSU head coach will also appear on the SEC Network set at 1:10 p.m. CT.

The following is a listing of LSU’s all-time list of participants at SEC Media Days dating back to 1989: