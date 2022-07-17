Hey Fightin' Podcast: The Unofficial Kickoff

Football is just around the corner. Cody and Jacob are back for Season 4 of Hey Fightin’ Podcast to preview SEC Media Day in Atlanta, the culture shift inside the LSU football program under head coach Brian Kelly, realistic expectations for the upcoming season, and more.

While you’re listening, make sure to subscribe to LSU GOLD, where daily podcasts are coming August 1.

(Note: We experienced some minor technical difficulties with Hester’s audio, who joined us live from his hotel room in Atlanta, so bear with us for this edition.)