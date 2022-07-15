Lindblad, Runion Take Top Honors On All-LA Women's Golf Team

BATON ROUGE – For the third straight season, LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad and Coach of the Tigers Garrett Runion are the major award winners on the All-Louisiana Women’s Collegiate Golf Team announced by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Friday.

Lindblad, the two-time SEC Player of the Year and the SEC individual champion, was named the state’s player of the year for the third straight year as Runion, who led the Tigers to back-to-back NCAA Championships and the school’s first SEC Women’s Golf Championship in 30 years, was named the state’s top coach for the third straight season.

Lindblad, from Sweden, and Spain’s Carla Tejedo was also named to the five-person first team that was announced based on voting from nominations submitted by the school media relations offices in the state that play the sport. In the voting, schools could not vote for players from their respective schools.

Lindblad averaged 70.38 for the 2021-22 golf season at LSU with 25 rounds of par or under. She posted five wins, including the 2022 SEC Championship with a final round of 6-under 66. She now has nine career wins, the most by any LSU golfer, male or female, in the last 40 years. She was T2 in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur with final round 68 and T3 in the NCAA Championships. She was a consensus first-team All-America selection.

Tejedo averaged 72.52 this past season, improving her scoring average one full stroke from her freshman to sophomore season. The SEC second team selection and Golfweek HM All-America won her first collegiate tournament at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and finished T4 in the NCAA regional at Stanford. She posted her second consecutive Top 25 finish in the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale.

Runion in his fourth season at LSU led the Tigers through 108 holes in five days to get the Tigers a conference championship, 54 holes of stroke play and then 54 holes of match play. LSU defeated Vanderbilt, Alabama and Florida to win the title, one of three tournaments the Tigers won in 2021-22. The team finished 11th in the national championships after tying Stanford on its home course in the NCAA regional competition.

2022 LA. SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF TEAM

WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

WOMEN’S FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Carla Bernat, Tulane

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR – Garrett Runion, LSU

WOMEN’S FIRST TEAM

Madison Bates, Loyola

Carla Bernat, Tulane

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Carla Tejedo, LSU

Sandra Vasquez, Tulane