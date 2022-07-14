Boutte to Wear No. 7 in 2022

BATON ROUGE – LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, considered one of the best wide receivers in the country, will wear No. 7 for the Tigers in 2022.

A relatively new tradition at LSU, the No. 7 jersey has become associated with a player who is a dynamic playmaker while also displaying all of the qualities necessary to build championship teams around. Some past wearers of the No. 7 jersey for LSU include cornerback Patrick Peterson, defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver DJ Chark and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

“I am excited to get back on the field with my brothers and work all season,” Boutte said. “To do it in the No. 7, and follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest players in LSU history, is an honor.”

Boutte is one of the most dynamic receivers in the country and a mismatch for any defense. In 16 career games, he has scored 14 touchdowns and totaled 1,244 yards on 83 receptions. The junior owns 5 100-yard receiving games, including an SEC record 308 yards and 3 TDs on 14 receptions in the 2020 season finale against Ole Miss.

In his freshman season, Boutte led the Tigers in receiving yards and finished second in receptions with 735 and 45. Over the final three games, the product of Westgate High School in New Iberia, Louisiana combined to catch 27 passes for 527 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Boutte is coming off a season where he was on pace to finish amongst the SEC and national leaders in receiving TDs. Up to the point of his ankle injury six games into the season, Boutte already caught at least one TD pass in every game, including three in the opener against UCLA. He finished the season as the Tigers’ leader in receiving yards (509) and touchdowns (9) despite missing the final seven gams of the season.