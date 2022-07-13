Baton Rouge, La. – Welsh Hotard, an incoming junior, has signed on with the LSU men’s tennis team after transferring from the University of Oklahoma, head coach Danny Bryan announced on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to get Welsh back to his home state adding to his family’s longtime tradition of LSU pride,” Bryan said. “He was top five in the country coming out of high school in New Orleans and is a left-handed shot maker out on the court. Welsh has all the tools to put together a very successful career, and we look forward to helping him maximize his potential.”

Hotard, a New Orleans, Louisiana native, joins the Tigers after two seasons with the Sooners. In his freshman season, Hotard picked up a 13-7 record in singles play and 5 wins in doubles. His sophomore season saw tally a 21-11 singles record and 19-12 in doubles play as the Sooners finished the 2022 dual season with a 15-11 record and a defeat in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Off the court, he was named to the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Men’s Tennis First Team.

Prior to his collegiate career, Hotard was the No. 1 men’s tennis prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 recruit in the south region. He was ranked No. 109 in the ITF junior rankings. In 2019, Hotard won the ITF Grade 4 singles and couples titles in Atlanta and, that same year, he was a doubles quarterfinalist at Kalamazoo.

